COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 10th, Cheba Hut, the marijuana-inspired sandwich "joint," will open its newest location in Colorado Springs at 5697 Barnes Suite 100. The "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with a full service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including Goat Patch Brewing, FH Beerworks, Odell and New Belgium.
Owner David Timmons purchased his first Cheba Hut location in 2010 after graduating from college just a little while before. He was immediately drawn to the brand's culture and wanted to bring the concept to Iowa City. Needless to say, his love for the brand only continued to grow. Now, 11 years later, Timmons owns 18 Cheba Hut locations, including locations in Colorado, Las Vegas and Madison, Wisconsin. This will be his second location in Colorado Springs after opening his first location in 2019.
"I could not be more excited to open a second location in Colorado Springs and continue our growth in this market," said Timmons. "Our first location became a fast success and there was immediate demand for a second spot. We listened, we took action, and we look forward to expanding the Cheba Hut family and continuing to serve up some good sandies to the Colorado Springs community."
Timmons says he was initially drawn to the culture of Cheba Hut and has continued to be inspired by the high level of service the brand gives to both its customers and employees. With 18 locations under his belt, Timmons has had the opportunity to bring on many hardworking team members that continue to add benefit to the brand.
"We are always thrilled when our owners continue to expand within their market and David Timmons is the perfect person to continue Cheba Hut's growth in Colorado Springs," said Seth Larsen, Chief Relationship Officer for Cheba Hut.
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
For more information about Cheba Hut of Colorado Springs, CO, visit the restaurant's official website.
