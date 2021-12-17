NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, the leading independent provider of payment processing solutions in the U.S., announced today its continued investment in top talent with the hiring of Rachel Book as Chief People Officer, as well as adding industry experts Laurence Dunne, Adam Halliday, Joanne Kaelin, and Chuck Ross to support its growth trajectory.
With more than 20 years in talent acquisition and human resources roles across myriad industries, Rachel Book's depth of experience in bringing effective, inclusive people practices to life at companies including Stryker, Fidelity Investments, Bloomberg LP, and AT&T sets the stage for her new role as CheckAlt's Chief People Officer.
"CheckAlt's core values of disruption, collaboration, and resourcefulness are trademarks of a company truly committed to innovation in support of its customers," Book said. "People are critical to CheckAlt's success and I'm excited to join the leadership team to empower all employees to do their best work, develop their talents, and continue to drive the company's priorities forward."
Laurence Dunne recently joined CheckAlt as Director of Product Management, utilizing his more than 20 years working in product management for fintech companies—including Intercept Merchant Services, FIS, and NTT Data—to oversee CheckAlt's robust API library and its continued investment in value-added APIs that connect financial institutions and fintechs. "I am excited about the opportunity to drive growth in CheckAlt's core products and to take them to the next level," he said. "I also believe that we are well positioned to expand and deliver new products that will help position CheckAlt for the next generation of growth."
Working closely with Dunne, Adam Halliday brings 25 years of product management experience in fintech to his new role as Senior Product Manager, having previously championed automation, technology integrations, and APIs at Fiserv. "I joined CheckAlt for the opportunity to work with a company that is uniquely positioned to understand the continued requirements of check processing while assisting clients in achieving digital transformation," Halliday said.
Joanne Kaelin spent more than two decades at JPMorgan Chase, most recently serving as the financial institution's VP and Proposal Group Manager. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the CheckAlt team as they continue to be the go-to house of payments for banks, credit unions, and fintech companies," she said.
CheckAlt's new SVP of Process Improvement, Chuck Ross, has more than 30 years of experience managing lockbox operations, customer service, and implementations at PNC Bank and, most recently, U.S. Bank. "When I saw the breadth of CheckAlt's services, I was excited to join the team and bring my experience to ensure efficiency across CheckAlt's operations," Ross said.
These newest additions to CheckAlt's roster reflect the culmination of a strong and transformative year for the company. "CheckAlt continues to understand that the best businesses are built by the people on the team," Shai Stern, co-chairman and CEO of CheckAlt, said. "I'm incredibly thankful for the talent that we have and excited going into 2022 with the talent that has joined our team."
CheckAlt is the largest independent provider of receivables management and payment and deposit processing solutions in the U.S., serving more than 1,000 clients across a broad range of industries, including financial institutions of all sizes, property management, healthcare, utilities, municipalities, and nonprofits. Operating as payment channel and demographic agnostic, CheckAlt processes check payments while also supporting electronic payment needs that are accelerating digital transformation. CheckAlt's solutions include lockbox processing across a nationwide hub-and-spoke network of processing sites, consolidated item processing, integrated treasury solutions, and mobile capture services. Learn more at https://www.checkalt.com.
