NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckAlt, the leading independent provider of payment solutions for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today that Trip Colden has joined the company's executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer, and that Jason Donaldson has joined CheckAlt as Director, Solution Design.
Colden joined CheckAlt to fuel the company's already strong position in treasury solutions. Colden brings more than 15 years' leadership experience in scaling teams across multiple product segments to his role at CheckAlt. "I am excited to join the CheckAlt leadership team," said Colden. "My background fits well with CheckAlt's commitment to an excellent client experience and its focus in providing the myriad payment solutions that financial institutions require for their customers."
CheckAlt Co-Chairman and CEO Shai Stern commented, "As CheckAlt has grown, we have achieved the level where we felt bringing on someone of Trip's experience scaling businesses over $100 million was necessary. Seeing the impact that Jason Tuthill has had as the CRO of Vcheck Global, a portfolio company of mine, I asked him to give me his best recommendation to replicate that success. After meeting Trip, we felt that our strategies, mindset, and ambition were aligned and that he would be a great asset to CheckAlt. We are thrilled to have him join our team."
Joining Colden, Donaldson brings nearly two decades of treasury management experience to his role with CheckAlt. "I joined CheckAlt because I believe in the company's strategy and positioning as the house of payments," said Donaldson. "I am eager to share our strategy and solutions with the many financial institutions and businesses that stand to benefit from them."
Donaldson has demonstrated expert knowledge of the industry and an ability to bring solutions to market that simplify and expedite the billing cycle for organizations of all shapes and sizes. "Knowing Jason for close to a decade, I've always admired and respected his talents and professionalism, and we are thrilled to have him join our team," said CheckAlt's Co-Chairman and CEO Shai Stern.
After serving for six years in the United States Navy, Donaldson joined PNC Bank. At PNC, he played an instrumental part in launching a widely used electronic bill presentment and payment platforms before becoming the Senior Product Manager for PNC Bank's wholesale lockbox network. For the past three years, Donaldson has managed a team of product management professionals who were responsible for managing many innovative receivables solutions. Donaldson earned both a bachelor's degree and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and is a Certified Treasury Professional.
About CheckAlt
CheckAlt is the largest independent provider of receivables management and payment and deposit processing solutions in the U.S., serving more than 1,000 clients across a broad range of industries, including financial institutions of all sizes, property management, healthcare, utilities, municipalities, and nonprofits. Operating as payment channel and demographic agnostic, CheckAlt processes check payments while also supporting electronic payment needs that are accelerating digital transformation. CheckAlt's solutions include lockbox processing across a nationwide hub-and-spoke network of processing sites, consolidated item processing, integrated treasury solutions, and mobile capture services. Learn more at https://www.checkalt.com
