Iconic restaurant brand to share how it innovates learning at annual event dedicated to powering franchise growth through technology and leadership.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox announced it will host a session with Checkers & Rally's during the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. The event takes place March 30 – April 1, 2022, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.
Conference attendees are invited to attend the "Prove Your Case!" session on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3:45pm CDT. During the presentation, Checkers & Rally's will share the many ways they are using Schoox to launch fresh, innovative ideas like short form video and social collaboration through their "Crazy Good Learning" program, which serves up training to all employees across both brands.
Attendees are invited to learn more about Schoox's industry-leading solution and discuss how the SaaS learning platform can benefit their own training and employee engagement programs during the sponsor expo.
The Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit is the place for executives from leading brands to share their success stories on the numerous ways they have innovated to grow their franchises. Attendees will gain insight and inspiration to help them be more progressive in every facet of their businesses.
About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" in 2020 and 2018 by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal in 2021 and one of America's Favorite Drive Thrus in 2020 by QSR Magazine; Top Food Franchise 2021, The Best Food Franchises to Buy in 2021, and Top Food and Beverage Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Business Review and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
