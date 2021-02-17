TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooking delicious meals at home has become a new hobby and passion for many people after the pandemic hit in early 2020. Remember all the social posts about baking bread? That home cooking trend has continued in 2021 as many local restaurants still struggle to remain open with reduced capacity and enhanced safety measures.
In an effort to support local restaurants and inspire home chefs of all experience levels, leading DTC ad agency Bluewater -- the strategic partner for bamix® USA-- is teaming with Chef Jeffrey Jew.
Chef Jew is an alum of Bravo's Top Chef and winner of Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games. He has been most recently visible in Florida's Tampa Bay area for his soon- to-open solo restaurant, Lingr, that will offer patrons a Nordic and Asian inspired cuisine. Chef Jew's inspiration for the upscale-casual eatery and bar came from his love of the local area, his heritage and years of experience as the Executive Chef for St. Petersburg restaurants such as Bella Brava and Stillwaters Tavern.
Rob Fallon, Bluewater's CEO, commented that "the decision for Bluewater and bamix® to team-up with Chef Jew was an easy one. His style of cooking and vision for Lingr align with the bamix® USA hand-blender brand to empower any home chef to make delicious food for a lifetime. With the additional culinary expertise from Chef Jew making dishes with the Swiss made hand-blender, everyone can feel like a professional chef."
Chef Jew noted "I have used this immersion blender through the years for sauces, hummus, smoothies and more. The quality is superior, and I am excited to put it to use in my new restaurant, Lingr."
Beyond the idea of connecting home chefs across the U.S. with these exclusive videos and bamix® hand-blenders, Bluewater also had a bigger mission for its partnership with Chef Jew. Supporting local businesses and the overall community has been a longstanding priority for Bluewater, but even more so during these trying times. Bluewater regularly gives back to local families in need, sources local talent and brings attention to local businesses. Generating awareness about Chef Jew and Lingr is simply another way for Bluewater to support a fellow Floridian and ultimately help the community get back to what locals love – enjoying the beautiful scenery and gathering at the many fantastic restaurants in the area.
"There's a reason people vacation in St. Petersburg and Clearwater--it's like being in a little piece of heaven and we are all privileged to live here. We're committed to take on small or large acts to help keep our community great and be a good neighbor," said Bluewater's President and COO, Gina Pomponi.
You can anticipate the first video release in late February on Facebook @bamixus, Pinterest @bamixusa and Instagram @bamixusa.
