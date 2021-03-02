RALEIGH, N.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chekhub, an app-based operations management company, has appointed Sanjay Patel as President of the company. Patel is joining the executive team and will be providing strategic leadership to help scale the company.
"Sanjay brings a wealth of management experience, including working with world-class bio-tech, pharmaceutical and consumer product companies, and has successfully launched new products in a number of product categories," said Jon Trout, CEO of Chekhub. "His ability to build and manage teams and processes will be invaluable as we continue to grow the Chekhub platform.
Patel, a proven business leader, was previously the founder and CEO of TiO Home Inc., an IoT company with hardware and software solutions in the smart home space. He led capital funding, grew the team, and executed the go-to-market strategy to homebuilders by signing some of the largest builders and distributors in the country. Patel also owned and operated Anuva Innovations, an engineering firm which he later sold. Before beginning his entrepreneurial career, he worked at multinational healthcare companies including United Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson. Patel holds a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Duke University.
"It's a privilege to join Chekhub and help provide leadership in the next phase of the company's journey. I'm very impressed by what Jon and the entire Chekhub team have accomplished in such a short period of time," said Patel. "Chekhub's innovative technology is already being recognized by customers and I am looking forward to accelerating the company's growth and delighting customers."
Patel will be based in Raleigh, N.C., where the company is looking to continue to add staff and grow the team.
About Chekhub:
With today's demanding schedules, handling multiple tasks and projects can be overwhelming and unproductive. With Chekhub, you'll accomplish more by managing all your tasks, procedures, assets, schedules and timelines in one easy-to-use app. Create comprehensive checklists, perform tasks confidently and complete projects with absolute accuracy and efficiency. With less inefficiencies and more clarity, you'll get more done with Chekhub.
