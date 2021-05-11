RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Private equity firm, Harbright Ventures, and early investor, Thomas Daly, have just closed a funding round with Chekhub, a B2B SaaS platform. The financing will be used to support the company's continued scale, assist in the development of additional key features, and general corporate purposes.
Harbright first met the Chekhub team in January and was immediately impressed with the platform's innovative solutions, bold vision, and the results Chekhub delivered to its users.
When Harbright managing director, John Michael Harlow, was asked why they decided to invest in Chekhub, he stated, "The Chekhub platform creates workflows that increase efficiency and clarity that allow companies to scale. Rapid adoption and enthusiastic customer reviews were instrumental in our decision to invest. Harbright is excited to fund and advise the talented Chekhub team as they continue their accelerated growth."
Chekhub leads with a mission to empower people so companies can operate with accuracy and precision. The platform's incredible follow-through on this promise is what attracted the attention of Thomas Daly, a Chekhub board member and investor.
"I was introduced to the Chekhub team in 2020. I am impressed that within a year of starting Chekhub they had a product with over 2000 subscribers from multiple verticals. The team's ability to find customer problems and provide solutions quickly is a testament to the overall focus and customer obsessed strategy of the company." said Daly.
Daly will be working closely with the Chekhub team to provide advice on the company's scaling efforts. The platform saw a great financing partnership with Harbright Ventures and Thomas Daly due to their reputation as entrepreneur friendly investors as both parties have experience scaling early stage companies, so they can reach an IPO.
President of Chekhub, Sanjay Patel, shares his enthusiasm about the partnership. He said, "Chekhub is thrilled to have strong financial partners in Harbright and Thomas Daly. Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will help us with growth and expansion. When we were looking to raise capital we wanted partners that brought more to the table than a check. We wanted people that have the expertise to help Chekhub scale quickly".
Chekhub Founder and CEO, Jon Trout, also added "This funding will help Chekhub continue to scale and help customers empower their people to get more done".
With this new round of funding, Chekhub continues to transform the way companies approach the management of their daily operations. Chekhub will continue to add customers and features across multiple industries to demonstrate the versatility of the platform.
About Harbright Ventures:
Harbright Ventures is a Raleigh-Durham based, member-driven, private equity firm that provides capital and guidance to early and growth-stage opportunities. For more information please visit harbrightventures.com.
About Chekhub:
Chekhub is a software solution that empowers everyone in your organization to get more done. The operations management platform is designed to increase clarity and reduce confusion. By providing the tools that enable people to work more efficiently, Chekhub allows your organization to scale, operate profitably, and increase customer satisfaction. Visit chekhub.com, or follow Chekhub on LinkedIn to learn more.
