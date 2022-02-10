Chemomab_Logo

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on February 24, 2022, at 9:00 am ET.

To access the event: click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86168915443

A copy of Chemomab's presentation will also be available on Chemomab's website at https://investors.chemomab.com/ starting on February 24, 2022.

For additional information on accessing the Chemomab presentation, click on Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 

Irina Koffler                                                      

LifeSci Advisors, LLC                                       

Phone: +1-917-734-7387                                   

ir@chemomab.com                                  

Media:

Barbara Lindheim

Chemomab Therapeutics

Consulting Vice President

Investor & Public Relations, Strategic Communications

Phone: +1-917-355-9234

barbara@chemomab.com 

