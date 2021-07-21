(PRNewsfoto/Chesapeake Energy Corporation)

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2789084.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.







