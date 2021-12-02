DOVER, Del., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, 2021, management from Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) (the "Company") will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Gas Utility Conference. The Company will virtually join members of investment firms in a series of one-on-one meetings as scheduled through BofA Securities. Additionally, Company executives are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the conference beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. A copy of the Company's materials will be made available prior to the conference in the "Investors" section of the Company's website, sub-section "Events & Presentations" (www.chpk.com).

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Alex Whitelam

Head of Investor Relations

awhitelam@chpk.com 

215-872-2507

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-participating-in-the-bofa-securities-2021-gas-utility-conference-301436856.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.