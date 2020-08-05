- Earnings per share ("EPS")* was $0.66 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.50 for the second quarter of 2019 - Year-to-date EPS increased to $2.42 from $2.25, for the prior year period - Second quarter and year-to-date EPS from continuing operations was $0.64 and $2.41, respectively, compared to $0.54 and $2.30, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2019 - Strong performance for the first half of 2020 driven by continued growth in the Company's businesses, the addition of the Boulden acquisition, expense management and gains from two property sales overcame milder weather and the net impact of COVID-19 - Regulatory proceeding for Hurricane Michael is still underway and is not included in year-to-date operating results - The COVID-19 pandemic estimated to have reduced net income by $1.1 million or $0.07 per share, through June 2020 - Milder weather reduced 2020 year-to-date earnings by $1.4 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to the same period of 2019 - Closing completed in the last week of July 2020 on the previously announced acquisition of Elkton Gas Company