ST.CHARLES,Ill, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goostree Law Group welcomes the newest member of our legal team, Attorney Olivia C. Voleta. Her strong courtroom skills and extensive knowledge of Illinois family law make her the perfect fit for Goostree Law Group. Attorney Voleta's dedication to helping families through what is often the most difficult time in their lives cannot be matched. Her compassion for families going through these emotionally challenging situations reflects genuine care and concern for each and every client she serves.
Our firm believes that Attorney Voleta's commitment to helping families work through divorces and other family law matters, combined with her wealth of experience and prestigious education, makes her an excellent addition to our firm. Clients represented by Attorney Voleta can expect to be treated with respect and compassion while their cases are handled with a high level of legal skill. She is committed to securing the best possible divorce terms or custody arrangement for any client she takes on.
There is no family law concern Attorney Voleta is not prepared for. In amicable divorce cases, she serves as a skillful negotiator. In more contentious cases, her talent for courtroom representation truly shines. Always diligent, and always thinking ahead, Attorney Voleta will be prepared for any challenge that may come up throughout the course of her representation. She listens with care to all of her client's concerns and tailors her representation to focus on each individual client's needs and wants.
It was during her clerkship for a Chicago family law practice that she developed a passion for helping families going through court proceedings like divorce and child custody. This experience sparked Attorney Voleta's interest in pursuing a career in family law.
She formally began her legal career as counsel for a Chicago-based corporation, often representing Fortune 500 companies. During this time, she honed her courtroom skills before moving to a smaller practice, where she rounded out her practical legal skills by gaining experience with some criminal defense and traffic law. Despite her strong competency in handling a wide variety of legal matters, Attorney Voleta knew that family law was her true calling in life.
After graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Olivia chose to pursue the career she felt she was born for by enrolling in law school. Becoming a lawyer was a lifelong dream for Olivia, who grew up locally in the suburbs of Chicago. During her time at Michigan State University School of Law, Olivia was honored with the Jurisprudence Achievement Award in Advocacy. This award reflects her strong courtroom advocacy skills and commitment to representing her clients with skill and vigor.
Truly dedicated to helping families through tumultuous times, Attorney Voleta makes a strong addition to our team of lawyers.
About Goostree Law Group
Our family law practice is comprised of a group of highly skilled and experienced attorneys. Goostree Law Group serves clients throughout the greater Chicago areas from our office locations in Naperville, St. Charles, and Wheaton. We handle a wide range of family law matters from parentage, to child custody, to divorce.
To learn more about the services our firm can offer you, please visit https://www.familydivorcelaw.com/ or call us at 630-584-4800.
