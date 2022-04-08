Newland & Newland, LLP is proud to announce that senior associate attorneys Jennifer Carroll, Katrine Fleishman, and Erin Adamski have been promoted to partner.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newland & Newland, LLP, founded by brothers Stephen and Gary Newland, is proud to announce that three of the firm's senior associate attorneys have been promoted to partner. Jennifer Carroll, Katrine Fleishman, and Erin Adamski are accomplished and skilled attorneys who have over 20 combined years with the firm. The law firm has multiple offices throughout the Chicago area and serves clients facing a wide range of legal matters, including personal injury, real estate, estate planning, foreclosure defense, and bankruptcy.
Jennifer Carroll, who started with the firm in 2012, focuses her legal skillset on representing clients facing foreclosure, and defends more foreclosures than any lawyer in Lake County and practices in all counties of the Chicago area. Attorney Carroll, who serves as co-chair on the debtor-creditor committee of the Lake County Bar Association, also practices in the area of loan modifications, probate and trust administration. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Oregon School of Law.
Attorney Katrine Fleishman provides skillful representation for clients needing legal assistance with real estate transactions and estate planning. As a senior associate attorney with Newland & Newland for the last seven years, Attorney Fleishman regularly handles complex legal matters involving wills, trusts, and powers of attorney for health care and property. She volunteers with Wills for Heroes and serves as co-chair of the Lake County Bar Association real estate committee. Katrine has her law degree from Georgetown Law School and a degree from the London School of Economics.
Erin Adamski is a brilliant personal injury litigator who–through settlements and jury trials–has obtained millions of dollars for clients of Newland & Newland, LLP. Attorney Adamski has handled a multitude of cases involving motor vehicle, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents. Additionally, she has represented victims of slip and fall accidents and food poisoning. Outside of the courtroom, Erin acts as co-chair of the Women in Law Committee of the Northwestern Suburban Bar Association.
About Newland & Newland, LLP
Newland & Newland, LLP has been serving clients throughout Chicago and the surrounding areas for nearly 30 years. The attorneys at Newland & Newland, LLP make sure that their clients feel prioritized and understood. The legal firm, which focuses on matters such as personal injury, real estate transactions, estate planning and probate, bankruptcy, and foreclosure, understand how sensitive these cases are to their clients. Because these issues can be both complex and frightening, the legal team utilizes their trusted guidance and legal knowledge to handle their clients' cases with the utmost care and consideration.
The firm is comprised of multiple well-respected attorneys, including founding partners and brothers Gary A. Newland and Stephen S Newland. Newland & Newland, LLP serves clients from the firm's five office locations in Arlington Heights, Chicago, Libertyville, Itasca, and Crystal Lake.
To learn more about Newland & Newland, LLP, visit https://www.newlandlaw.com/ or call 847-797-8000.
