CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Office of George J. Skuros, a Chicago family and divorce law firm, is excited to welcome Associate Attorney Kassandra R. Morfin to their legal team. Attorney Morfin believes in approaching all legal matters with a focus on transparency, reliability, and teamwork. Ms. Morfin's work ethic, versatility, and multilingual capabilities make her an invaluable resource to the firm.
Attorney Morfin is adept at handling a multitude of legal issues ranging from family law to estate planning and real estate transactions. She can proficiently tackle cases involving premarital and postmarital agreements, child support, domestic violence matters, disposition of assets, spousal maintenance, and parentage. Ms. Morfin also skillfully applies her legal knowledge to cases involving probate matters that involve decedents' estates and guardianship for disabled adults or minors.
Kassandra Morfin is committed to the legal community, holding membership across several professional organizations, including the Chicago Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois.
Before graduating with her Juris Doctor degree from UIC John Marshall Law School in Chicago, Attorney Morfin dedicated a vast amount of her time to her collegiate community. While at law school, Ms. Morfin served as president of the First Generation Law Student Association -- an organization that she founded. She also served as president for the Children and Family Law Society and was actively involved in the law school's Family Law and Domestic Violence Legal Clinic. Prior to attending law school, she completed an internship with the Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the Harrison Street Courthouse.
About the Law Office of George J. Skuros
Attorney George J. Skuros founded his law firm in 1984 with a focus on family law and divorce cases. Since 1984, the firm has expanded to two offices and is available to serve clients throughout the city of Chicago. Dedicated to helping families through some of the most challenging times of their lives, The Law Office of George J. Skuros extends its services to the residents of Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, and Will County.
Equipped with over three decades of legal experience, the firm prioritizes client relationships and makes an effort to keep their clients thoroughly informed. No matter the size of the case, each matter is personally addressed by Mr. Skuros or Ms. Morfin. The Law Office of George J. Skuros provides legal guidance for multiple types of complex family issues, including asset dissipation, property valuation, paternity determination, orders of protection, child support, and the creation of parenting plans.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 312-884-1222. To learn more about The Law Office of George J. Skuros, visit https://www.skuroslaw.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Beardsley, OVC, INC., 6306358000, jess@ovclawyermarketing.com
SOURCE The Law Office of George J. Skuros