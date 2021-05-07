NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31



2021

2020

Net sales

$9,304,949

$7,576,455

Income before income taxes

690,128

71,568

Net income

540,128

56,568

Net income per common share

.56

.06

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-first-quarter-results-of-operations-301286867.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

