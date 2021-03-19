NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2020 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
2020
2019
Net sales
$27,590,653
$32,873,002
Income before income taxes
65,450
683,314
Net income
50,450
538,314
Net income per common share
.05
.56
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
