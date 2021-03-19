NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2020 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31



2020

2019

Net sales

$27,590,653

$32,873,002

Income before income taxes

65,450

683,314

Net income

50,450

538,314

Net income per common share

.05

.56

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-year-end-earnings-301251211.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

