WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 20th 2021, Chike Aguh departed the board of directors for Lead For America where he served board secretary. On the same date, he was appointed as the Chief Innovation Officer at the United States Department of Labor.
Aguh had served on the board since 2019. Lead for America's Fellows programs seek to direct homegrown talent where it's needed most — often in towns and counties where the challenges are outpacing the resources available. LFA looks for community members who prioritize humility, service, and collective impact over self-advancement, who are just as committed to developing their character as they are their careers, and who are willing to question and vigorously pursue the intersection of their talents and the world's deep need.
Aguh has served as a Technology and Human Rights Fellow at the Harvard Carr Center for Human Rights Policy where he focused on the future of work and racial equity, Venture Partner at Maryland-based New Markets Venture Partners where he focused on workforce technologies, member of the Council on Foreign Relations' Future of Work Taskforce, and frequent guest speaker at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.
Chike holds degrees from Tufts University (B.A.), Harvard Graduate School of Education (Ed.M), Harvard Kennedy School of Government (MPA), and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School (MBA). He is a Presidential Leadership Scholar; past Council on Foreign Relations term member; 40 under 40 honoree from Wharton and the Washington Business Journal; and former board member of the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board.
Chike, his wife and their son proudly call Prince George's County, MD home.
