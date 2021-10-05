IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- University of Concepcion (UdeC) has become the first library in Chile and Latin America to fully adopt the FOLIO Library Services Platform (LSP). UdeC utilized EBSCO FOLIO from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) for their implementation services and will continue to use EBSCO FOLIO for hosting services. This is the first FOLIO implementation in Latin America and will serve as an example for libraries in the region looking to switch to an open-source LSP.
UdeC Library Director, Karen Jara, says that FOLIO is based on an architecture that guarantees continuous innovation and supports the integration of applications. "The FOLIO structure allows UdeC Libraries to advance in its modernization. Our involvement in the FOLIO implementation has given us the chance to witness the project's progress. But the best is yet to come, and this team has the skills to achieve it,"
UdeC's Head of Bibliographic Acquisitions, Paula Diaz, says that FOLIO's focus on collaboration adds value to the platform's services and embodies the mission of librarians. "The incorporation of FOLIO allows us to efficiently combine traditional services with the innovation that libraries advocate for, allowing us to be more adaptable to changes and respond in a timely manner to the needs of our users."
EBSCO's lead FOLIO Implementation Consultant, Alexander Soto, says the commitment of the UdeC implementation team during the project to improve current workflows with integrations between FOLIO and local systems made for an effective transition. "UdeC's collaboration with EBSCO's extensive and highly experienced implementation team allowed the library to create a customizable system workflow with improved processes to their user record creation and journals subscriptions into the library."
As part of their implementation, UdeC will continue to use EBSCO Discovery Service™ so that the library will be able to maintain the front end that users are accustomed to seeing while also modernizing their backend systems, and eliminating the need to sync the discovery layer with the ILS. As a GOBI® customer using FOLIO, UdeC will benefit from a streamlined book selection and acquisition workflow. When an order is placed in GOBI, it is seamlessly reflected in FOLIO with the purchase number, bibliographic record, and all associated order details and can be processed via electronic invoicing.
