NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

Fire Weather Watch in Effect from Sunday Morning Through Sunday Night ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS FOR NEW JERSEY, SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA, DELAWARE, AND THE EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND. ... * AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex, Delaware Beaches, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Kent MD, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Queen Annes, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Talbot, Northwestern Burlington, Caroline, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Sunday morning through early Monday morning. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...High are expected to be in the mid 50s with low 60s possible across DelMarVa. Lows Sunday night will be in the 20s. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very dry air associated with the past stretch of dry weather will combine to create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&