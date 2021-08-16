HANZHONG, China, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $31.8 million, representing an increase of 944.6% from approximately $3.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
  • Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $3.6 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $2.6 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.14, compared to net loss per share of $0.11 for the same quarter of the last year.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $52.9 million, representing an increase of 630.0% from approximately $7.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.
  • Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $6.1 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $3.5 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.26, compared to net loss per share of $0.15 for the same period of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.  

Company contact:

Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market

China Phone: (86) 091-62622612

Email: randy.xiong@chinahgs.com

 

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







June 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



ASSETS





(Unaudited)









Cash



$

324,497



$

457,699



Restricted cash





3,382,086





3,409,837



Contract assets





12,645,871





14,255,328



Real estate property development completed





92,799,351





94,671,258



Other assets





9,250,111





8,132,555



Property, plant and equipment, net





563,086





571,330



Security deposits





1,951,204





1,855,506



Real estate property under development





263,416,787





227,741,017



Due from local governments for real estate property development completed





3,017,624





2,869,623



















Total assets



$

387,350,617



$

353,964,153



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Construction loans



$

119,391,636



$

109,937,408



Accounts payable





20,128,624





25,415,352



Other payables





4,659,605





4,028,048



Construction deposits





3,338,078





3,202,730



Contract liabilities





2,082,108





1,847,685



Customer deposits





22,814,868





19,405,528



Accrued expenses





1,879,321





1,920,370



Taxes payable





22,982,722





19,881,211



    Total liabilities





197,276,962





185,638,332



















Commitments and contingencies















 

Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 25,617,807 and 22,525,693

shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively





25,617





22,525



Additional paid-in capital





136,522,128





129,930,330



Statutory surplus





10,458,395





10,458,395



Retained earnings





41,095,539





34,954,061



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





1,971,976





(7,039,490)



Total stockholders' equity





190,073,655





168,325,821



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

387,350,617



$

353,964,153



 

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30,





Nine months ended June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020

Real estate sales



$

31,824,097





$

3,046,430





$

52,857,471





$

7,240,503

Less: Sales tax





(197,537)







(29,222)







(336,241)







(95,503)

Impairment losses on real estate property development completed





-







(2,703,031)







-







(2,703,031)

Cost of real estate sales





(25,296,688)







(1,728,217)







(41,624,594)







(4,900,210)

Gross profit





6,329,872







(1,414,040)







10,896,636







(458,241)

Operating expenses































Selling and distribution expenses





81,002







77,404







177,168







477,962

General and administrative expenses





1,411,151







973,318







2,260,410







2,381,572

Total operating expenses





1,492,153







1,050,722







2,437,578







2,859,534

Operating income (loss)





4,837,719







(2,464,762)







8,459,058







(3,317,775)

Interest income (expense), net





2,857







(16,171)







6,394







(49,010)

Other expense





(1,354)







(58,380)







(273,782)







(155,109)

Income (loss) before income taxes





4,839,223







(2,539,313)







8,191,671







(3,521,894)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes





1,210,569







35,860







2,050,193







(65,319)

Net income (loss)





3,628,654







(2,575,173)







6,141,478







(3,456,575)

Other comprehensive income (loss)































Foreign currency translation adjustment





2,757,738







363,273







9,011,466







1,920,990

Comprehensive income (loss)



$

6,386,392





$

(2,211,900)





$

15,152,944





$

(1,535,585)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share































Basic and diluted



$

0.14





$

(0.11)





$

0.26





$

(0.15)

Weighted average common shares outstanding































Basic and diluted





25,102,455







22,525,693







23,378,298







22,525,693



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)







Common Stock



Additional



Statutory



Retained



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive









Shares



Amount



Paid-in Capital



Surplus



Earnings



Income (loss)



Total

Balance at September 30, 2019





22,525,693



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,360,251



$

34,070,767



$

(15,683,723)



$

158,700150

Net (loss) for the period





-





-





-





-





(257,381)





-





(257,381)

Foreign currency translation adjustments





-





-





-





-





-





4,380,862





4,380,862

Balance at December 31, 2019





22,525,693





22,525





129,930,330





10,360,251





33,189,365





(11,302,861





162,823,631

Net (loss) for the period





-





-





-





-





(624,021)





-





(624,021)

Foreign currency translation adjustments





-





-





-





-





-





(2,823,145





(2,823,145

Balance at June 30,2020





22,525,693





22,525





129,930,330





10,360,251





33,189,365





(14,126,006)





159,376,465

Net (loss) for the period





-





-





-





-





(2,575,173)





-





(2,575,173)

Foreign currency translation adjustments





-





-





-





-





-





363,273





363,273

Balance at June 30, 2020





22,525,693



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,360,251



$

30,614,365



$

(13,762,733)



$

157,164,565

























































































Balance at September 30, 2020





22,525,693



$

22,525



$

129,930,330



$

10,458,395



$

34,954,061



$

(7,039,490)



$

168,325,821

Net income for the period





-





-





-





-





291,587





-





291,587

Foreign currency translation adjustments





-





-





-





-





-





6,991,159





6,991,159

Balance at December 31, 2020





22,525,693





22,525





129,930,330



$

10,458,395





35,245,648





(48,331)





175,608,567

Net income for the period





-





-





-





-





2,221,237





-





2,221,237

Foreign currency translation adjustments





-





-





-





-





-





(737,431)





(737,431)

Balance at June 30,2021





22,525,693





22,525





129,930,330





10,458,395





37,466,885





(785,762)





177,092,373

Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts

payable





3,092,114





3,092





6,591,798





-





-





-





6,594,890

Net income for the period





-





-





-





-





3,628,654





-





3,628,654

Foreign currency translation adjustments





-





-





-





-





-





2,757,738





2,757,738

Balance at June 30, 2021





25,617,807



$

22,525



$

136,522,128



$

10,458,395



$

41,095,539



$

1,971,976



$

190,073,655



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Nine months ended June 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss)



$

6,141,478



$

(3,456,575)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Deferred tax provision (benefit)





-





(266,319)

Depreciation





37,342





56,366

Impairment losses on real estate property development completed





-





2,703,031

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Contract assets





2,321,807





12,600,352

Real estate property development completed





6,688,702





(7,549,755)

Real estate property under development





(19,949,297)





(4,393,458)

Other current assets





(691,310)





(1,170,228)

Security deposit











4,761,043

Accounts payables





61,717





(657,012)

Other payables





419,675





150,939

Contract liabilities





137,771





(139,990)

Customer deposits





2,385,004





1,785,335

Construction deposits





(29,542)





(426)

Accrued expenses











(631,420)

Taxes payables





2,224,269





(1,979,971)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(252,384)





1,811,912















Cash flow from financing activities













Repayments of construction loans





-





(2,405,349)

Net cash (used in) financing activities





-





(2,405,349)















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash





91,431





184,993

Net (decrease) in cash and restricted cash





(160,953)





(408,444)

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period





3,867,536





4,202,117

Cash and restricted cash, end of period



$

3,706,583



$

3,793,673

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Interest paid



$

2,014,791



$

5,142,658

Income taxes paid



$

265,149



$

504,064















Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:













Cash



$

324,497



$

516,272

Restricted





3,382,086





3,277,401

Total cash and restricted cash



$

3,706,583



$

3,793,673















Cash, beginning of period



$

457,699



$

263,139

Restricted, beginning of period





3,409,837





3,938,978

Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



$

3,867,536



$

4,202,117















Non-cash financing activities:













Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan



$

3,269,932



$

-

Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development 



$

(14,503,991)



$

-

Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts payable



$

6,594,890



$

-



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-hgs-announces-first-nine-months-of-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301355940.html

SOURCE China HGS Real Estate Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.