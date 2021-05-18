HANZHONG, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first half of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $18.3 million, representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately $1.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
  • Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.2 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.6 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.10, compared to net loss per share of $0.01 for the same quarter of the last year.  

First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $21.0 million, representing an increase of 401.5% from approximately $4.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.
  • Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.5 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.9 million in the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.11, compared to net loss per share of $0.02 for the same period of the last year.  

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com

Company contact:

Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market

China Phone: (86) 091-62622612

Email: randy.xiong@chinahgs.com

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

































March 31,





September 30,







2021





2020



ASSETS





(Unaudited)











Cash



$

555,576





$

457,699



Restricted cash





3,297,734







3,409,837



Contract assets





15,195,730







14,255,328



Real estate property development completed





93,359,420







94,671,258



Other assets





9,709,848







8,132,555



Property, plant and equipment, net





567,292







571,330



Security deposits





1,922,853







1,855,506



Real estate property under development





251,151,767







227,741,017



Due from local governments for real estate property development completed





2,973,777







2,869,623





















Total Assets



$

378,733,997





$

353,964,153





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Construction loans



$

116,060,624





$

109,937,408



Accounts payable





31,854,281







25,415,352



Other payables





4,569,384







4,028,048



Construction deposits





3,318,974







3,202,730



Contract liabilities





1,885,982







1,847,685



Customer deposits





21,498,027







19,405,528



Accrued expenses





1,861,745







1,920,370



Taxes payable





20,592,607







19,881,211



Total liabilities





201,641,624







185,638,332





















Commitments and Contingencies

















Stockholders' equity

















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and

outstanding March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020





22,525







22,525



Additional paid-in capital





129,930,330







129,930,330



Statutory surplus





10,458,395







10,458,395



Retained earnings





37,466,885







34,954,061



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(785,762)







(7,039,490)



Total stockholders' equity





177,092,373







168,325,821





















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

378,733,997





$

353,964,153



 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

































Three months ended March 31,





Six months ended March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Real estate sales



$

18,278,112





$

1,889,829





$

21,033,374





$

4,194,073



Less: Sales tax





(115,166)







(27,048)







(138,704)







(66,281)



Cost of real estate sales





(14,474,264)







(1,466,381)







(16,327,906)







(3,171,993)



Gross profit





3,688,682







396,400







4,566,764







955,799



Operating expenses

































Selling and distribution expenses





16,821







200,390







96,166







400,558



General and administrative expenses





543,334







819,415







849,259







1,408,254



Total operating expenses





560,155







1,019,805







945,425







1,808,812



Operating income (loss)





3,128,527







(623,405)







3,621,339







(853,013)



Interest income (expense), net





712







(15,586)







3,537







(32,839)



Other expense





(166,571)







(96,729)







(272,428)







(96,729)



Income (loss) before income taxes





2,962,668







(735,720)







3,352,448







(982,581)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes





741,431







(111,699)







839,624







(101,179)



Net income (loss)





2,221,237







(624,021)







2,512,824







(881,402)



Other Comprehensive income (loss)

































Foreign currency translation adjustment





(737,431)







(2,823,145)







6,253,728







1,557,717



Comprehensive income (loss)



$

1,483,806





$

(3,447,166)





$

8,766,552





$

676,315



Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share

































Basic and diluted



$

0.10





$

(0.01)





$

0.11





$

(0.02)



Weighted average common shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted





22,525,000







22,525,000







22,525,000







22,525,000







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

















































































Common Stock





Additional





Statutory





Retained





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive













Shares





Amount





Paid-in Capital





Surplus





Earnings





Income (loss)





Total



Balance at September 30, 2019





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,360,251





$

34,070,767





$

(15,683,723)





$

158,700150



Net loss for the period





-







-























(257,381)















(257,381)



Foreign currency translation adjustments





-







-































4,380,862







4,380,862



Balance at December 31, 2019





22,525,000







22,525







129,930,330







10,360,251







33,189,365







(11,302,861)







162,823,631



Net loss for the period





-







-























(624,021)















(624,021)



Foreign currency translation adjustments





-







-































(2,823,145)







(2,823,145)



Balance at March 31, 2020





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,360,251





$

33,189,365





$

(14,126,006)





$

159,376,465























































































































Balance at September 30, 2020





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,458,395





$

34,954,061





$

(7,039,490)





$

168,325,821



Net income for the period





-







-







-







-







291,587







-







291,587



Foreign currency translation

adjustments





-







-







-







-







-







6,991,159







6,991,159



Balance at December 31, 2020





22,525,000







22,525







129,930,330







10,458,395







35,245,648







(48,331)







175,608,567



Net income for the period





-







-







-







-







2,221,237







-







2,221,237



Foreign currency translation

adjustments





-







-







-







-







-







(737,431)







(737,431)



Balance at March 31, 2021





22,525,000





$

22,525





$

129,930,330





$

10,458,395





$

37,466,885





$

(785,762)





$

177,092,373







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

 

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





















Six months ended March 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income (loss)



$

2,512,824





$

(881,402)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Deferred tax provision (benefit)





-







(235,179)



Depreciation





24,772







37,710



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Contract assets





(422,948)







651,289



Real estate property development completed





4,747,385







2,937,724



Real estate property under development





(13,010,220)







(2,835,288)



Other current assets





(1,281,964)







(935,053)



Security deposit













3,195,887



Accounts payable





5,515,797







89,325



Other payables





395,088







111,347



Contract liabilities





(28,762)







(71,507)



Customer deposits





1,387,999







2,349,028



Construction deposits













(428)



Accrued expenses













(675,478)



Taxes payables





109,454







(1,379,060)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(50,575)







2,358,915





















Cash flow from financing activities

















Repayments of construction loans





-







(2,128,585)



Net cash used in financing activities





-







(2,128,585)





















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash





36,349







103,801



Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash





(14,226)







334,131



Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period





3,867,536







4,202,117



Cash and restricted cash, end of period



$

3,853,310





$

4,536,248



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Interest paid



$

1,847,904





$

3,416,592



Income taxes paid



$

135,462





$

375,601





















Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:

















Cash



$

555,576





$

658,313



Restricted



$

3,297,734





$

3,877,935



Total cash and restricted cash



$

3,853,310





$

4,536,248





















Cash, beginning of period



$

457,699





$

263,139



Restricted, beginning of period



$

3,409,837





$

3,938,978



Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



$

3,867,536





$

4,202,117





















Non-cash financing activities:

















Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan



$

1,626,210





$

-



Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development



$

(14,432,275)





$

-







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-hgs-announces-first-six-months-of-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301293373.html

SOURCE China HGS Real Estate Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.