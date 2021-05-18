HANZHONG, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first half of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $18.3 million, representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately $1.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.
- Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.2 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.6 million in the same period of last year.
- Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.10, compared to net loss per share of $0.01 for the same quarter of the last year.
First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Total revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $21.0 million, representing an increase of 401.5% from approximately $4.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.
- Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.5 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.9 million in the same period of last year.
- Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.11, compared to net loss per share of $0.02 for the same period of the last year.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.
China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.
Company contact:
Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market
China Phone: (86) 091-62622612
Email: randy.xiong@chinahgs.com
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Cash
$
555,576
$
457,699
Restricted cash
3,297,734
3,409,837
Contract assets
15,195,730
14,255,328
Real estate property development completed
93,359,420
94,671,258
Other assets
9,709,848
8,132,555
Property, plant and equipment, net
567,292
571,330
Security deposits
1,922,853
1,855,506
Real estate property under development
251,151,767
227,741,017
Due from local governments for real estate property development completed
2,973,777
2,869,623
Total Assets
$
378,733,997
$
353,964,153
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Construction loans
$
116,060,624
$
109,937,408
Accounts payable
31,854,281
25,415,352
Other payables
4,569,384
4,028,048
Construction deposits
3,318,974
3,202,730
Contract liabilities
1,885,982
1,847,685
Customer deposits
21,498,027
19,405,528
Accrued expenses
1,861,745
1,920,370
Taxes payable
20,592,607
19,881,211
Total liabilities
201,641,624
185,638,332
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and
22,525
22,525
Additional paid-in capital
129,930,330
129,930,330
Statutory surplus
10,458,395
10,458,395
Retained earnings
37,466,885
34,954,061
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(785,762)
(7,039,490)
Total stockholders' equity
177,092,373
168,325,821
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
378,733,997
$
353,964,153
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
Six months ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Real estate sales
$
18,278,112
$
1,889,829
$
21,033,374
$
4,194,073
Less: Sales tax
(115,166)
(27,048)
(138,704)
(66,281)
Cost of real estate sales
(14,474,264)
(1,466,381)
(16,327,906)
(3,171,993)
Gross profit
3,688,682
396,400
4,566,764
955,799
Operating expenses
Selling and distribution expenses
16,821
200,390
96,166
400,558
General and administrative expenses
543,334
819,415
849,259
1,408,254
Total operating expenses
560,155
1,019,805
945,425
1,808,812
Operating income (loss)
3,128,527
(623,405)
3,621,339
(853,013)
Interest income (expense), net
712
(15,586)
3,537
(32,839)
Other expense
(166,571)
(96,729)
(272,428)
(96,729)
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,962,668
(735,720)
3,352,448
(982,581)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
741,431
(111,699)
839,624
(101,179)
Net income (loss)
2,221,237
(624,021)
2,512,824
(881,402)
Other Comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(737,431)
(2,823,145)
6,253,728
1,557,717
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
1,483,806
$
(3,447,166)
$
8,766,552
$
676,315
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share
Basic and diluted
$
0.10
$
(0.01)
$
0.11
$
(0.02)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
22,525,000
22,525,000
22,525,000
22,525,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Common Stock
Additional
Statutory
Retained
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shares
Amount
Paid-in Capital
Surplus
Earnings
Income (loss)
Total
Balance at September 30, 2019
22,525,000
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,360,251
$
34,070,767
$
(15,683,723)
$
158,700150
Net loss for the period
-
-
(257,381)
(257,381)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
4,380,862
4,380,862
Balance at December 31, 2019
22,525,000
22,525
129,930,330
10,360,251
33,189,365
(11,302,861)
162,823,631
Net loss for the period
-
-
(624,021)
(624,021)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
(2,823,145)
(2,823,145)
Balance at March 31, 2020
22,525,000
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,360,251
$
33,189,365
$
(14,126,006)
$
159,376,465
Balance at September 30, 2020
22,525,000
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,458,395
$
34,954,061
$
(7,039,490)
$
168,325,821
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
291,587
-
291,587
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
6,991,159
6,991,159
Balance at December 31, 2020
22,525,000
22,525
129,930,330
10,458,395
35,245,648
(48,331)
175,608,567
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
2,221,237
-
2,221,237
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
(737,431)
(737,431)
Balance at March 31, 2021
22,525,000
$
22,525
$
129,930,330
$
10,458,395
$
37,466,885
$
(785,762)
$
177,092,373
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six months ended March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
2,512,824
$
(881,402)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
-
(235,179)
Depreciation
24,772
37,710
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Contract assets
(422,948)
651,289
Real estate property development completed
4,747,385
2,937,724
Real estate property under development
(13,010,220)
(2,835,288)
Other current assets
(1,281,964)
(935,053)
Security deposit
3,195,887
Accounts payable
5,515,797
89,325
Other payables
395,088
111,347
Contract liabilities
(28,762)
(71,507)
Customer deposits
1,387,999
2,349,028
Construction deposits
(428)
Accrued expenses
(675,478)
Taxes payables
109,454
(1,379,060)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(50,575)
2,358,915
Cash flow from financing activities
Repayments of construction loans
-
(2,128,585)
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(2,128,585)
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
36,349
103,801
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
(14,226)
334,131
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,867,536
4,202,117
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
3,853,310
$
4,536,248
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
1,847,904
$
3,416,592
Income taxes paid
$
135,462
$
375,601
Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets:
Cash
$
555,576
$
658,313
Restricted
$
3,297,734
$
3,877,935
Total cash and restricted cash
$
3,853,310
$
4,536,248
Cash, beginning of period
$
457,699
$
263,139
Restricted, beginning of period
$
3,409,837
$
3,938,978
Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
3,867,536
$
4,202,117
Non-cash financing activities:
Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan
$
1,626,210
$
-
Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development
$
(14,432,275)
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-hgs-announces-first-six-months-of-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301293373.html
SOURCE China HGS Real Estate Inc.