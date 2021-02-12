HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance. We delivered another quarter of strong results. Our revenue and gross profit recorded $35.54 million and $8.09 million for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021, increased 6.5% and 11.0% compared to same period of last year.  During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made every effort to guarantee sufficient medicine supply, build a pandemic medicine center and provide online pharmacy consultation services. As a result, our revenue year-over-year from online pharmacy increased by 66.4%. Our robust performance is a strong indicator of the successful execution of our multifaceted growth strategy and strategic transformation."

Mr. Liu continued, "The environment surrounding COVID-19 accelerates our transformation. To address the tremendous pharmaceutical retail market in China, we enhanced various information and data systems, continued to develop the management system for patients with chronic diseases, upgraded our "Medical + Medicine" business model, introduced digital services such as Xiaoqiao robots to our customers, developed 24-hour service stores, launched a new OA system, and accelerated comprehensive budget management. Looking ahead, we will keep focusing on narrowing net loss, drive growth, and continue to deliver sustainable and long-term profitability to our shareholders." 

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

($ millions, except per share data)



2020



2019



% Change

Revenue



35.54



33.36



6.5%

      Retail drugstores



20.07



21.57



-7.0%

      Online pharmacy



6.60



3.97



66.4%

      Wholesale



8.87



7.82



13.4%

Gross profit



8.09



7.28



11.0%

Gross margin



22.8%



21.8%



1.0 pp*

Income(loss) from operations



(6.37)



0.55



NM

Net income(loss)



(6.29)



0.46



NM

Earnings(Loss) per share



(0.15)



0.02



NM

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

  • Revenue increased by 6.5% to $35.54 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $33.36 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 11.0% to $8.09 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $7.28 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin increased slightly by 1.0 percentage points to 22.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from 21.8% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $6.29 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $0.46 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by $2.18 million, or 6.5%, to $35.54 million from $33.36 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in online pharmacy business.





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019

($ millions)



Revenue



Cost of

Goods



Gross Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Goods



Gross Margin

Retail drugstores



20.07



13.52



32.6%



21.57



15.39



28.7%

Online pharmacy



6.60



6.07



8.1%



3.97



3.64



8.2%

Wholesale



8.87



7.86



11.4%



7.82



7.05



9.9%

Total



35.54



27.45



22.8%



33.36



26.08



21.8%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business decreased by $1.50 million, or 7.0%, to $20.07 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $21.57 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the negative effect on the overall economy from COVID-19, and also to the Company's strategic decision to cease selling certain low-profit margin products that are eligible for reimbursement by National Healthcare Security Administration ("NHSA" hereafter) since September 1, 2020.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $2.63 million, or 66.4%, to $6.60 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $3.97 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. In the past, prescription drugs cannot be sold online due to safety concern. After the nation lifted the ban order, online prescription drug sales became popular. As a result, the sale of prescription drugs was $2.23 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to none in the three month ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company maintained a membership care program targeted at customers with chronic disease. The Company has closely interacted with its members via WeChat to provide healthcare knowledge, and to remind them to refill medicine. By implementing a personalized customer care program, the Company was able to promote its sales.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $1.05 million, or 13.4%, to $8.87 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $7.82 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily accomplished by Company's ability to sell certain products in large quantity at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $1.37 million, or 5.3%, to $27.45 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $26.08 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.81 million, or 11.0%, to $8.09 million for three months ended December 31, 2020 from $7.28 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased slightly by 1.0 percentage points to 22.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from 21.8% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 32.6%, 8.1%, and 11.4%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 28.7%, 8.2%, and 9.9%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Income(loss) from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $2.58 million, or 45.6%, to $8.26 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $5.68 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increase in annual employee compensation and online sales service fee as a result of the sale increase in the Company's online pharmacy.

General and administrative expenses increased by $5.14 million, or 487.5%, to $6.19 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from $1.05 million for the same period of last year. On December 21, 2020, the Company issued 3,790,000 shares of common stock according to its employee stock reward incentive plan and recorded stock-based compensation of $3.94 million. Additionally, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, bad debt direct write-off and provision amounted to $0.29 million, an increase of $1.09 million, as compared to reversal of bad debt allowance of $0.80 million for the same period a year ago. Excluding such effect, the general and administrative expenses increased by $0.11 million period over period, which reflects the increase in staff and administration expense.

Loss from operations was $6.37 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to income from operations of $0.55 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (17.9)% and 1.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Net income(loss)

Net loss was $6.29 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $0.46 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,

($ millions, except per share data)



2020



2019



% Change

Revenue



97.44



87.00



12.0%

      Retail drugstores



56.81



56.31



0.9%

      Online pharmacy



16.86



8.76



92.5%

      Wholesale



23.77



21.93



8.4%

Gross profit



23.08



20.04



15.2%

Gross margin



23.7%



23.0%



0.7 pp*

Loss from operations



(8.30)



(3.82)



-117.3%

Net loss



(8.21)



(3.27)



-151.1%

Loss per share



(0.20)



(0.09)



-122.2%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

  • Revenue increased by 12.0% to $97.44 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $87.00 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 15.2% to $23.08 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $20.04 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin increased slightly by 0.7 percentage pointsto 23.7% for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from 23.0% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $8.21 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $3.27 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 increased by $10.44 million, or 12.0%, to $97.44 million from $87.00 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale business.





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019

($ millions)



Revenue



Cost of

Goods



Gross Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Goods



Gross Margin

Retail drugstores



56.81



38.25



32.7%



56.31



39.54



29.8%

Online pharmacy



16.86



15.04



10.8%



8.76



7.77



11.3%

Wholesale



23.77



21.06



11.4%



21.93



19.65



10.4%

Total



97.44



74.35



23.7%



87.00



66.96



23.0%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $0.50 million, or 0.9%, to $56.81 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $56.31 million for the same period of last year. However, after removing the impact of exchange rate fluctuation, the actual retail drugstores sales decreased by 0.8%. The actual decrease in the Company's retail drugstore sales is primarily due to the negative effect on the overall economy from COVID-19, and also to the Company's strategic decision to cease selling certain low-profit margin products that are eligible for reimbursement by NHSA since September 1, 2020.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $8.10 million, or 92.5%, to $16.86 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $8.76 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. Due to the same reason discussed above, the sale of prescription drugs was $5.86 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to none in the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company maintained a membership care program targeted at customers with chronic disease. The Company has closely interacted with its members via WeChat to provide healthcare knowledge and to remind them to refill medicine. By implementing a personalized customer care program, the Company was able to promote its sales.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $1.84 million, or 8.4%, to $23.77 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $21.93 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily accomplished by the Company's ability to sell certain products in large quantities at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $7.40 million, or 11.0%, to $74.36 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $66.96 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by 3.04 million, or 15.2%, to $23.08 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $20.04 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased slightly by 0.7 percentage points to 23.7% for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, from 23.0% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 32.7%, 10.8%, and 11.4%, respectively, for the nine months ended December 31, 2020. This compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 29.8%, 11.3%, and 10.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $2.88 million, or 15.9%, to $21.01 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $18.13 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increase in fee charged by various platforms as a result of the sale increase in the Company's online pharmacy.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $4.64 million, or 81.1%, to $10.37 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from $5.73 million for the same period of last year. On December 21, 2020, the Company issued 3,790,000 shares of common stock according to its employee stock reward incentive plan and recorded stock-based compensation of $3.94 million. Excluding such an effect, the general and administrative expenses increased by $0.70 million period over period, which reflects the increases in staff and administration expense as the Company's online business grows. 

Loss from operations was $8.30 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.82 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (8.5)% and (4.4)% for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Net loss

Net loss was $8.21 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $3.27 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $12.12 million, compared to $16.18 million as of March 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $12.45 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $11.27 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.82 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.71 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $5.42 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $12.70 million for the same period of last year.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)







December 31,





March 31,







2020





2020



ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents



$

12,116,508





$

16,176,318



Restricted cash





12,925,216







14,806,288



Financial assets available for sale





170,604







157,159



Notes receivable





-







57,005



Trade accounts receivable





11,521,988







9,770,656



Inventories





14,933,245







12,247,004



Other receivables, net





5,084,145







5,069,442



Advances to suppliers





4,511,821







1,174,800



Other current assets





1,821,838







1,528,540



Total current assets





63,085,365







60,987,212





















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net





6,727,485







7,633,740





















OTHER ASSETS

















Long-term investment





4,295,979







2,544,451



Farmland assets





830,595







742,347



Long term deposits





1,551,248







1,456,384



Other noncurrent assets





1,136,261







1,046,763



Operating lease right-of-use assets





21,389,539







21,711,376



Intangible assets, net





3,541,672







3,393,960



Total other assets





32,745,294







30,895,281





















Total assets



$

102,558,144





$

99,516,233





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Short-term bank loan



$

2,296,155







1,410,130



Accounts payable, trade





18,064,997







21,559,494



Notes payable





25,736,161







26,605,971



Other payables





2,744,874







2,522,330



Other payables - related parties





689,274







490,218



Customer deposits





841,686







708,140



Taxes payable





690,906







119,247



Accrued liabilities





681,316







753,612



Long-term loan payable-current portion





2,480,264







2,287,742



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





1,650,085







981,090



Total current liabilities





55,875,718







57,437,974





















Long-term loan payable





2,589,643







4,115,958



Long-term operating lease liabilities





17,993,514







19,049,575



Employee Deposits





15,308







70,507



Purchase option and warrants liability





-







64,090



Total liabilities





76,474,183







80,738,104





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 41,751,790 and 32,936,786 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively





41,752







32,937



Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and outstanding

as of December 31 and March 31, 2020, respectively





-







-



Additional paid-in capital





67,506,686







54,209,301



Statutory reserves





1,309,109







1,309,109



Accumulated deficit





(44,382,384)







(36,400,837)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





3,649,357







1,440,424



Total stockholders' equity





28,124,520







20,590,934



Noncontrolling interests





(2,040,559)







(1,812,805)



Total equity





26,083,961







18,778,129



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

102,558,144





$

99,516,233



 

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)







For the three months ended

December 31,





For the nine months ended

December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019





























REVENUES, NET



$

35,538,759





$

33,363,282





$

97,435,616





$

86,997,845





































COST OF GOODS SOLD





27,451,509







26,079,910







74,355,395







66,959,671





































GROSS PROFIT





8,087,250







7,283,372







23,080,221







20,038,174





































SELLING EXPENSES





8,262,590







5,676,400







21,010,509







18,130,799



GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES





6,192,294







1,054,060







10,374,019







5,729,607



TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES





14,454,884







6,730,460







31,384,528







23,860,406





































INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS





(6,367,634)







552,912







(8,304,307)







(3,822,232)





































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

































INTEREST INCOME





193,207







272,773







544,462







661,160



INTEREST EXPENSE





(109,896)







-







(354,975)







-



OTHER





(43,525)







(302,408)







(118,000)







(437,118)



CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES





36,306







(65,172)







64,090







345,248





































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES





(6,291,542)







458,105







(8,168,730)







(3,252,942)





































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





1,976







2,184







40,571







16,274





































NET INCOME (LOSS)





(6,293,518)







455,921







(8,209,301)







(3,269,216)





































LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST





(37,199)







(75,861)







(227,754)







(441,084)





































NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.





(6,256,319)







531,782







(7,981,547)







(2,828,132)





































Foreign currency translation adjustments





1,083,903







358,868







2,208,933







(582,705)





































COMPREHENSIVE GAIN (LOSS)



$

(5,209,615)





$

814,789





$

(6,000,368)





$

(3,851,921)





































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:

































Basic





41,339,834







32,936,786







40,462,971







32,776,786



Diluted





41,339,834







32,936,786







40,462,971







32,776,786





































EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

































Basic



$

(0.15)





$

0.02





$

(0.20)





$

(0.09)



Diluted



$

(0.15)





$

0.02





$

(0.20)





$

(0.09)



 

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)







For the nine months ended

December 31,







2020





2019



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss



$

(8,209,301)





$

(3,269,216)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Bad debt direct write-off and provision





7,065







(29,038)



Depreciation and amortization





1,657,001







1,572,925



Stock based compensation





3,941,600







34,560



Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability





(64,090)







(345,248)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities：

















Accounts receivable, trade





(1,203,132)







(2,581,208)



Notes receivable





58,848







122,175



Inventories and biological assets





(1,558,139)







2,484,432



Other receivables





625,207







(1,353,544)



Advances to suppliers





(3,050,898)







(222,928)



Other current assets





(79,851)







(1,758,533)



Long term deposit





28,275







597,084



Other noncurrent assets





52







17,744



Accounts payable, trade





(5,077,172)







(6,397,104)



Other payables and accrued liabilities





(118,323)







(917,398)



Customer deposits





69,385







458,415



Taxes payable





525,005







312,192





















Net cash used in operating activities





(12,448,468)







(11,274,690)





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Disposal of financial assets available for sale





-







14,370



Acquisition of equipment





(41,565)







(561,677)



Purchases of intangible assets





(62,644)







(461,013)



Investment in a joint venture





(1,458,633)







-



Additions to leasehold improvements





(261,759)







(705,856)



Net cash used in investing activities





(1,824,601)







(1,714,176)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from short-term bank loan





727,855











Proceeds from third parties' loan





-







7,085,406



Repayment of third parties' loan





(1,789,379)







-



Proceeds from notes payable





39,320,707







36,537,832



Repayment of notes payable





(42,312,460)







(39,784,592)



Decrease in Employee Deposits





(58,228)







(7,185)



Exercise of warrants





77,500







-



Net Proceeds from equity financing





9,287,100







9,273,077



Repayment of other payables-related parties





168,990







(406,506)



Net cash provided by financing activities





5,422,085







12,698,032





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH





2,910,102







(559,998)





















(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





(5,940,882)







(850,832)





















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period





30,982,606







24,745,202





















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period



$

25,041,724





$

23,894,370





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















 Cash paid for interest





354,975







-



Cash paid for income taxes



$

35,954





$

17,215



 

