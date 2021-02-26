BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Friday, March 5, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 5, 2021 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 5, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll:

+1-866-264-5888

International:

+1-412-317-5226

Mainland China Toll:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong Toll:

800-905-945

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until March 12, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll:

+1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10152865

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-to-report-fourth-quarter-2020-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-friday-march-5-2021-301236767.html

SOURCE China Online Education Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.