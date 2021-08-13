HAIKOU, China, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI)  ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue decreased by 35.9% to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted per share, as compared to net income of $0.01 million for the same period a year ago, or $0.00 per basic and diluted per share in the same period in 2020. This decrease for revenue and net income was mainly due to a one-time foreign trade of COVID-19 testers that contributed approximately $1.7 million to our revenue in the second quarter of 2020, while we did not have similar kind of income in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of the one-time deal, our sales increased by 15% over the same period last year.

As of July 10, 2021, we have fully repaid the RMB 80 million (approximately $12.4 million) of the eight-year construction loan facility, which had been fully utilized through May 7, 2014, per the payback schedule. We believe that this will reduce the pressure on the Company's future cash flow and interest expenses.

Revenue was $4.8 million and $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.6 million, as compared to net loss of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  The deterioration of the financial performance in the first half of 2021 was also mainly due to the one-time trade of COVID-19 testers in the same period last year; however, it was partially off-traded by the increase in sales of our products portfolio.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "In this quarter, the company continued to focus on the consistency evaluation of existing listed products. Our hypertensive drug Candesartan has passed the bioequivalence experiment, which is the key experiment of the consistency evaluation. At present, we have submitted the application materials to the National Medical Products Administration. In addition, we observed an increasing amount of COVID-19 confirmed cases in several cities in China recently. Therefore, we have correspondingly strengthened the production and sales of our epidemic prevention materials, such as medical surgical masks."

Ms. Li continued, "Overall, we are very optimistic about the company's future given the strong foundation of our business and market, including the favorable policies in Hainan Free Trade Port that encourage the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health.  We see considerable opportunities ahead of us and are working to accelerate our growth in specialty pharma and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)."

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement 

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$      1,754,868



$         957,653

Banker's acceptances



-



53,736

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful









accounts of $18,316,990 and $18,150,493, respectively



409,675



501,892

Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful









accounts of $30,142 and $22,320, respectively



63,770



27,652

Advances to suppliers



2,963



2,238

Inventory



2,978,060



3,705,119

Prepaid expenses



54,034



73,668

Total Current Assets



5,263,370



5,321,958











Property, plant and equipment, net



14,346,122



15,564,200

Operating lease right of use asset



169,807



49,687

Intangible assets, net



164,942



182,146

TOTAL ASSETS



$    19,944,241



$    21,117,991











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Trade accounts payable



$         687,052



$      1,234,594

Accrued expenses



332,393



177,359

Other payables



3,051,694



2,748,208

Advances from customers



525,579



719,786

Borrowings from related parties



2,824,019



2,134,428

Operating lease liability



83,707



52,070

Construction loan facility



2,167,149



2,298,886

Current portion of lines of credit



2,523,181



2,038,345

Total Current Liabilities



12,194,774



11,403,676

Non-current Liabilities:









Lines of credit, net of current portion



325,072



904,228

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



86,186





Deferred tax liability



813,636



805,556

Total Liabilities



13,419,668



13,113,460

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)









Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;









no shares issued or outstanding



-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;









45,579,557 shares and 45,579,557 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

45,580



45,580

Additional paid-in capital



24,452,684



24,452,684

Retained deficit



(30,431,267)



(28,839,179)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



12,457,576



12,345,446

Total Stockholders' Equity



6,524,573



8,004,531

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$    19,944,241



$    21,117,991

 

 

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)























For the Three Months



For the Six Months





Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue



$         2,415,559



$         3,770,723



$         4,773,930



$         5,534,678

Cost of revenue



2,344,559



2,620,925



4,430,200



4,190,441



















Gross profit



71,000



1,149,798



343,730



1,344,237



















Operating expenses:

















Selling expenses



445,478



727,642



823,813



1,053,737

General and administrative expenses



329,758



322,445



738,756



711,004

Research and development expenses



53,456



30,044



243,542



78,863

Bad debt (benefit) expense



(4,744)



(5,318)



(12,965)



24,928

Total operating expenses



823,948



1,074,813



1,793,146



1,868,532



















(Loss) income from operations



(752,948)



74,985



(1,449,416)



(524,295)



















Other income (expense):

















Interest income



579



1,212



985



1,598

Interest expense



(72,392)



(63,144)



(143,657)



(125,147)

Net other expense



(71,813)



(61,932)



(142,672)



(123,549)



















(Loss) income before income taxes



(824,761)



13,053



(1,592,088)



(647,844)

Income tax  expense



-



-



-



-

Net (loss) income



(824,761)



13,053



(1,592,088)



(647,844)

Other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency

















translation adjustment



183,455



5,796



112,130



(191,236)

Comprehensive (loss) income



$           (641,306)



$              18,849



$        (1,479,958)



$           (839,080)

(Loss) Earnings per share:

















Basic and diluted



$                 (0.02)



$                  0.00



$                 (0.03)



$                 (0.01)

Weighted average shares outstanding



45,579,557



43,579,557



45,579,557



43,579,557

 

 

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the Six Months





Ended June 30,





2021



2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net loss



$     (1,592,088)



$        (647,844)

Depreciation and amortization



1,400,647



1,305,070

Bad debt (benefit) expense



(12,965)



24,928

Inventory write off



121,604





Changes in assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts and other receivables



(120,757)



(305,183)

Advances to suppliers



(702)



(279,380)

Inventory



890,435



(14,136)

Trade accounts payable



(558,912)



(323,470)

Other payables and accrued expenses



447,500



199,781

Change in bankers' acceptance notes payable



-



115,468

Advances from customers



(201,063)



95,579

Prepaid expenses



25,421



(323,553)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities



399,120



(152,740)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(15,022)



(840,449)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(15,022)



(840,449)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Payments of construction term loan



(154,516)



(142,209)

Payments of line of credit



(896,194)



-

Borrowings and interest from related party



932,876



90,551

Repayments to related party



(251,861)



-

Proceeds from lines of credit



772,581



1,919,818

Net Cash provided by Financing Activities



402,886



1,868,160











Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash



10,231



(23,318)

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



797,215



851,653

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period



957,653



1,184,887

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period



$       1,754,868



$       2,036,540











Cash and Cash Equivalents



1,754,868



1,813,544

Restricted cash



-



222,996

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period



1,754,868



2,036,540











Supplemental Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes



$                      -



$                      -

Cash paid for interest



$          121,090



$          118,374











Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:









Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances



$          195,021



$          270,453

Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances



249,198



304,520

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations



168,077





 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-pharma-holdings-inc-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301354913.html

SOURCE China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

