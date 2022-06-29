Organic, Better-For-You Dark Chocolate Brand Increases Retail Presence – Now in over 540 Costco US Locations
DELTA, B.C. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chocxo, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, announced today that its Dark Chocolate KETO Coconut, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps are available at Costco locations nationwide for a special limited-time promotion as consumer demand for better-for-you chocolate continues to grow.
With the successful expansion into several regional retailers last year, the brand continues to increase its availability in US retail stores. The Dark Chocolate KETO Coconut, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps will be available in 543 Costco clubs across all regions including the Northwest, the Northeast, Northern & Southern California, the Midwest, the Southeast, and Texas. Chocolate lovers can find this delicious snack at Costco for a limited time with a $3-off discount that runs now through July 24th.
Crafted by expert chocolatiers, the Chocxo Dark Chocolate KETO Coconut, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps are made with organic 85% cacao dark chocolate and are free from any substitute sweeteners or natural flavor enhancements. This rich, low-in-sugar dark chocolate is paired with naturally sweet coconut, crushed almonds, and sea salt to create a delicious combination with only 180 calories and four grams of sugar per 2-piece serving. The Dark Chocolate Snaps are also gluten-free and keto-friendly.
"Within the past year, we've made a tremendous step in growing our retail presence and partnering with Costco is a true honor for us," said Peter Higgins, President of Chocxo. "We are thrilled to expand our Dark Chocolate Snaps to more Costco Members nationwide to make better-for-you chocolate accessible for everyone and we look forward to offering more of our products to Costco and its members in the future."
As a leader in dark chocolate, Chocxo's mission is to manufacture artisanal style, high cacao, organic, low in natural sugar dark chocolate creations that exceed the quality and purity expectations of both chocolate enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers. The brand currently has six delicious items in the portfolio: Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds. Chocxo is passionate about real chocolate and the way it was meant to be. Chocxo is committed to offering better-for-you, natural, and organic products that are proudly crafted by expert chocolatiers, not food scientists.
For more information about Chocxo please visit http://www.Chocxo.com or check out @ChocxoChocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.
About Chocxo
Chocxo, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. Chocxo's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers". Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.
