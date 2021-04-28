TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., a leading branding and advertising agency, today announced that Chris Corley is joining the agency's Tampa flagship office as Executive Creative Director.
He will help set and implement the creative vision, oversee all creative development, spearhead the recruitment of top talent and guide new business creative efforts, working closely with President Troy Dunn and Managing Director/EVP Strategy, Kamden Kuhn.
"We're incredibly happy to welcome Chris to Dunn&Co," said Dunn. "He's the perfect creative leader for our shop and he's bringing his unique, award-winning talents to help our clients build amazingly sticky and talked-about brands. His work not only sells and entertains, but it becomes part of the cultural conversation, which continues to be the recipe for marketing success."
Corley has worked most of his career in Kansas City, where he spent the last eight years at VMLY&R becoming an Executive Creative Director, helping to lead the creative department and overseeing clients such as Wendy's and Danone.
Earlier in his career, Corley spent ten years at Bernstien-Rein, where he helped shepherd brands like McDonalds, Walmart, and Bayer Animal Health. Prior to that, he spent two years at DMB&B, working on CPG accounts such as Coca-Cola and Mars, Inc. (Skittles and Milky Way.)
Corley is one of advertising's most-lauded creatives, such that in 2020, marketing news outlet The Drum named him one of the forty most awarded Creatives in the world. He's played an active role in hallmark brand projects and has won numerous awards including a Grand Prix and 22 other Lions at Cannes, a Grand Clio and five other Clios, four One Show Pencils (two gold) and an Effie, among others. Among the prominent campaigns he helped develop are "Keeping Fortnite Fresh" "we beefin' (the Mixtape)," "Nuggs for Carter," "National Roast Day," and "Pretzel Love Songs" for Wendy's.
"Dunn&Co. is a mighty and fearless, independent agency that has been turning out smart, compelling and beautiful creative work for years. I'm very happy to be part of this fun and friendly team, which delivers the highest competency at every agency discipline," says Corley.
About Dunn&Co.
Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a branding, advertising and marketing communications firm with offices in Tampa and the United Kingdom. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Trivago, Baxter Healthcare, Checkers, Grow Financial, State of Florida, Abbvie, Smokey Bones, The Florida Aquarium, Edgewater Spirits, World of Beer, Sabal Trust, Arrmaz, and Connectwise.
