NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Add Christiaan Beek to the list of industry leaders on Intezer's advisory board. After a few years of collaboration with Intezer, the prominent cyber threat specialist will become an official advisor.
"I became interested in Intezer a few years ago when I heard about their innovative genetic code analysis technology," said Beek. "After some initial conversations we worked on mutual research. During that exercise I had some really good conversations with the team. We share the same vision for what malware analysis should look like."
"I've been trying to get Christiaan to step into an official advisory role for years," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "His DFIR and threat research expertise will help shape our product strategy as we strive to be the malware analysis market leader."
Christiaan is part of McAfee's Office of the CTO, leading strategic threat intelligence research. He coordinates the company's research in advanced attacks and plays a key role in cyber attack takedown operations. Christiaan participates in the No More Ransom project and has co-authored several patents around anti-ransomware technology and threat intel.
Intezer Analyze is Intezer's IR solution for automating end-to-end malware investigations. The platform classifies threats by recognizing even the slightest amount of code reuse. Security analysts use the product to accelerate their daily incident response processes. Government agencies also use the platform to attribute nation-state actors and research cybercrime trends.
New features added include mapping malware behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and a Volatility plugin for accelerating memory forensics.
The latest additions to Intezer's advisory board include Ori Fragman, CISO at Ahold Delhaize EU, and Branden Newman, CISO at MGM Resorts International.
About Intezer
Intezer provides fast immunity against cyber threats. Intezer detects mutations of any threat seen in history by recognizing even the slightest amount of code reuse. This technology is helping security teams protect their cloud workloads and accelerate incident response. For more info, visit www.intezer.com or follow the company on Twitter at @IntezerLabs.
Media Contact
Czesia Glik
VP of Marketing
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christiaan-beek-joins-intezers-board-of-advisors-301236843.html
SOURCE Intezer