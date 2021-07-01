SAN DIMAS, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christian Community Credit Union will re-open its newly-remodeled branch in San Dimas, CA on July 19, 2021. It will also close its Covina, CA branch at the same time. The San Dimas branch, located in the corporate headquarters, has been closed since April 2020 due to the pandemic. It has undergone a complete interior remodel with a fresh and updated design. In celebration of the San Dimas branch grand re-opening, Christian Community Credit Union will host an open house celebration on July 22, 2021.
The Credit Union's Board and senior leadership team saw a strategic opportunity as the pandemic has shown that the Credit Union can effectively serve members with a single branch location.
"By consolidating the branches, we will be able to reduce annual operating expenses and allow the Credit Union to invest in new technologies to enhance product solutions for members," said Blair Korschun, Christian Community Credit Union President/CEO. "The realignment was prudent to better serve and meet the needs of our members locally and throughout the United States. We praise God for His continued faithfulness and guidance in Christian Community Credit Union's growth."
The two-story office building where the Covina branch is located, is currently up for sale. The Covina branch first opened to serve members in 1973.
Matlock Design Build, Inc. served as the architect and general contractor for the branch remodel, located at 255 N. Lone Hill Ave. in San Dimas, California.
Christian Community Credit Union has over $800 million in assets and over 30,000 members nationwide. For over 64 years, the Credit Union has served as a financial partner of Christian ministries, churches, and their members.
