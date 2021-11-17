DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the world on October 1st, and it will welcome millions from across the globe until March 31, 2022. The operational hub for the event is the Expo Operations Centre (EOC) which co-ordinates activities for the key operational team and is home to three video walls powered by Christie products, including twelve 4K 30,000 lumen projectors and Christie® Terra transport, processing and control solutions, as well as support from Christie Professional Services.
Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are invited to join the making of a new world in a 182-day celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture. The EOC covers all site operations, including roads, transport links and policing, and has video walls installed to afford key stakeholders from these areas a full overview of the site for real-time monitoring and decision-making purposes. The focal point for the Dubai Police Operating Centre (DPOC) is a video wall measuring 27 metres (88.5 feet) wide by 5 metres (16.4 feet) high. Similarly, the Technology Operations Center (TOC) and Main Operations Center (MOC) have 23x5m (82x16 feet) video walls. Each of the video walls is split into five separate screens powered by five Christie Boxer 4K30 projectors, one for each display, and the Christie Terra processing and control equipment.
The specification team chose projection over a flat screen video wall for several reasons, including its ability for 24/7 operation for mission critical operations, the sheer size and desired resolution of the display area, the versatility offered by projection in the shaping, sizing and switching of video wall content, its cost-effectiveness, and lastly, the minimal impact on infrastructure, allowing the space to be re-purposed more easily after Expo 2020 ends. Christie projectors have been used in several installations across the 4.38 sq km Expo site and were an excellent fit to the EOC's requirements, as Joe Graziano, Director of Entertainment Sales in EMEA relates:
"Christie has been involved with Expo 2020 Dubai from a very early stage and it is great to see the technology is come together to create best-in-class solutions," he says. "The EOC is really something special with very large scale video wall displays. With this being a temporary installation, projection was the ideal solution. It's easily repurposed and the impact on the infrastructure is minimal. When coupled with our Christie Terra SDVoE AV over IP solution, the adaptable nature of a projection video wall creates a truly impressive solution that delivers for the client."
Mohammed Alhashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "As our Official Projection and Display Partner, Christie is able to meet the specifications and stringent selection criteria that we have set to ensure the highest possible standards for our events, shows and other key audio-visual experiences. With this in mind, the video walls are a crucial part of the Expo Operations Centre, showcasing data that is crucial for the EOC team to be able to make decisions in response to ongoing events across the Expo site. Christie's contribution to this crucial part of our technology infrastructure is part of a wider partnership that includes the group's 252 high-quality RGB laser projectors bringing Al Wasl dome – the beating heart of the Expo site and home to the world's largest 360-degree projection surface – to life."
The Christie Boxers are running in Ultra High Definition widescreen (16:9) mode and each video wall can be split into different combinations of separate smaller screens including 2x2 and 3x3. The Christie Terra processing equipment includes over 100 transmitters and receivers, as well as five controllers managing the different layouts. This set up ensures seamless switching between the multiple layouts and simple and intuitive connection to the myriad sources. The combination of projection and Christie Terra as a single platform for signal distribution, video processing and remote control has provided Expo 2020 with the huge, high-resolution digital canvases needed, while keeping costs within budget.
Christie Professional Services is on hand to support the Expo Operations Centre with around the clock technical support and service response through Christie's own Network Operations Center. Christie's Middle East service center and valued system integration partners will also play a pivotal role in supporting the EOC. A dedicated team of highly-skilled Christie service engineers will be onsite to provide prompt emergency repair and resolution, ensuring Expo's display solutions continue to work flawlessly through the duration of mega-event and beyond.
