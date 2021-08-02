LOS ANGELES, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today the acquisition of Aviacode a Salt Lake City, UT based provider of medical coding and compliance services to Hospitals and physician groups.
The transaction expands the services, capabilities, and geographical footprints of both companies, enabling clients to benefit from an integrated RCM solution offering from one partner. This acquisition is part of GeBBS' growth strategy, supported by the company's investors, ChrysCapital. Aviacode clients will benefit from GeBBS' end-to-end revenue cycle management services, workflow/automation tools and large geographic footprint. Through this acquisition GeBBS Healthcare will expand its US based delivery capabilities and its medical coding/audit/CDI services portfolio.
"We continue to see strong market demand for our solutions as the challenging environment due to the pandemic has led providers to appreciate the value GeBBS can deliver as a strategic partner." said Nitin Thakor, Executive Chairman, GeBBS Healthcare. "We view M&A to be a core component of our growth strategy. With the support of ChrysCapital, we will continue to acquire businesses with differentiated capabilities that have technology at the core of their value proposition."
"Our companies are highly complementary. GeBBS and Aviacode share a common vision of improving coding quality and reducing the administrative burden on providers," said Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director, GeBBS Healthcare. "Aviacode clients will benefit from GeBBS' deep operating experience, technology and scale. We are excited by the opportunity to bring more value to our combined clients as they look to solve their RCM challenges with fewer vendors. We welcome the Aviacode team to the GeBBS family."
GeBBS acquisition of Aviacode will create a national leader in the fully outsourced end-to-end revenue cycle services and technology market," said Keith Hagen, CEO, Aviacode. "Our existing customers will benefit from GeBBS leading edge automation solutions, large geographic footprint and its deep expertise across the entire revenue cycle. We are thrilled to be joining the GeBBS family."
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 9,500-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com
About Aviacode
Aviacode has been delivering superior medical coding and compliance services to large-scale healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician groups, surgery centers, imaging centers and payers for 20 years. Our certified coders are experienced in facility, pro-fee, and risk adjustment coding for a wide range of specialties. Using innovative technology, our proprietary workflow helps improve coding quality, reduce risk, accelerate the revenue cycle, and optimize reimbursements. At Aviacode, our goal is to find a better way — building medical coding solutions that maximize revenue efficiency, strengthen cash flow, improve coding accuracy, and enforce coding standards. For more information, visit http://www.aviacode.com
