WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed Michelle McLaughlin Chief Underwriting Officer of its North America retail commercial property and casualty insurance division that serves middle market and small businesses through 48 offices in the United States and Canada.
In this capacity, Ms. McLaughlin will guide the business lines' underwriting strategies and authority, as well as general underwriting management.
Based in Whitehouse Station, N.J., Ms. McLaughlin will report to the Division Presidents of both the company's Small and Middle Market business lines.
"Michelle's deep understanding of our business and proven leadership experience position her perfectly to meet the underwriting and servicing needs of our small- and- middle market commercial distribution partners and customers throughout North America," said Ben Rockwell, Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, Chubb Middle Market.
"Our Small Business division is focused on innovation, and I look forward to working with Michelle to ensure we continue to provide superior quality solutions and services to agents and customers alike," said James Williamson, Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, Chubb Small Business.
Prior this appointment, Ms. McLaughlin served as Executive Vice President and Property and Marine Manager, Commercial Insurance, Chubb North America. She began her career at Chubb in 1992 as an intern in the company's Internal Audit department, and during the course of her career has held a number of underwriting leadership roles with increasing responsibilities. She pursued a career in underwriting within Chubb's Financial Institutions Group in 1997, and in 2006, she joined Chubb's Property team where she furthered her technical knowledge and underwriting capabilties.
Ms. McLaughlin earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Seton Hall University.
