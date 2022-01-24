CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture, today announced an expansion of the company's team in CPG and grower operations. The new appointments include Michael Browne as VP of Business Development and Travis Deppe as Director of Grower Engagement.
"Michael and Travis bring critical knowledge and expertise to our leadership team that will help to maximize the impact and value we bring to CPG companies and growers." said Daniel Ryan, chief executive officer at CIBO Technologies. "They will be instrumental in leveraging our solutions to help our partners achieve their sustainability goals."
Michael Browne brings over 20 years of experience in the agriculture, commodities and the CPG markets. Most recently, Michael led the commodities team at Barchart, where he successfully grew sales in the Ag and Food and Beverage/CPG areas. Prior to Barchart, Michael held several roles at DTN, from product management, product development and sales, up to full business unit leadership. Throughout his 16-year tenure at DTN, he was instrumental in growing the SaaS based commodity trading solutions business from an early stage startup to an industry leader. Michael's experience and network span the globe as he has successfully launched sales channel partnerships in Europe for both DTN and Barchart, and has directly done sales and business development in numerous countries worldwide. Michael holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering, a masters degree in Information Systems, and an MBA.
Travis Deppe brings over 10 years of experience in agriculture, with a demonstrated history of working in ag research, stakeholder engagement and sustainability. Prior to joining CIBO, Travis worked for the Illinois Corn Growers Association where he was responsible for the leadership and administration of a farmer-owned, farmer-driven food and agriculture sustainability program, which supported over 400 farmers in Illinois, Kentucky, and Nebraska, as they worked to employ conservation practices. There he also led IL Corn's water quality and sustainability initiatives focused on implementing the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy and meeting supply chain sustainability demands. By working closely with other agriculture organizations, conservation groups, agency partners and public entities, Travis developed and implemented education, outreach, and research to help Illinois corn farmers reach their nutrient loss goals and engage in the sustainability conversation. Travis holds a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science from Western Illinois University and a master's degree in Crop and Soil Science from Illinois State University. Travis is a fourth-generation farmer whose family farm is in Logan County, IL, and grows conventional corn and soybeans.
About CIBO
Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
