CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the technology company that accelerates regenerative agriculture with decision-ready insights on U.S. cropland and the first direct-connect agricultural carbon credit marketplace, today announced the appointment of Tamara Kass as Vice President of Business Development. Kass will drive adoption of the CIBO Impact platform to support the acceleration of regenerative agriculture.
"Tamara brings 20 years of agricultural information experience to CIBO, as well as deep farm roots," said Daniel Ryan, chief executive officer at CIBO Technologies. "Having spent her career serving farmers and agribusinesses with decision-support tools and digital marketplaces, she is an ideal leader to drive commercial growth at CIBO."
"I am excited to join CIBO at such a pivotal time for the company, the agricultural industry and the environment," said Kass. "CIBO has a clear vision of scaling regenerative agriculture starting at the farm and affecting the climate on a global scale."
Prior to joining CIBO, Kass led the digital strategy at CHS, a Fortune 100 Company and the largest agriculture cooperative in the U.S. There, she focused on digital product transformation, customer experience, and market research, especially of the next generation farmers. Prior to CHS, Kass was an executive at DTN, a leading B2B media business, where she led agricultural product management, global business development, content strategy and media management.
###
About CIBO
CIBO was founded by Flagship Pioneering with the idea of using advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems to help secure the future of agriculture. The company's solution, CIBO Impact, is focused on driving and accelerating the transition to sustainable agriculture by providing a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems, incenting regenerative management practices, and delivering a powerful solution for managing and monitoring large portfolios of land. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Horton, Simmer Public Relations, 207-838-0084, simmerpublicrelations@gmail.com
SOURCE CIBO