DENVER, Ky., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tim joined CIENCE in April after serving more than 22 years in sales and business development roles at RangeForce and various other companies, where he was accountable for driving business growth across a multitude of different business lines.
"Under Tim's leadership, I have no doubt that our portfolio of clients will continue to grow, all while helping our current clients create more revenue," said Eric Quanstrom, CMO at CIENCE. "I'm confident that his knowledge, energy and creativity will serve the company and all our customers very well."
Tim moves into a newly created role as CIENCE is experiencing unprecedented growth, with over 1,500 clients in 195 industries and over 1,000 employees across the globe. CIENCE has been recognized among the fastest-growing privately-held companies in America by the Financial Times (FT Fastest), Inc. magazine (Inc 5000), Adweek, Clutch (Top 100), and the San Diego Business Journal.
"I couldn't be more thrilled that Tim is our new SVP," Michael Maynes, CRO at CIENCE said. "He's an amazing sales operations talent and all-around great human. He has deep sales development, P&L, and even marketing experience, and is a highly respected leader for the team. I'm excited to be working with him to help take CIENCE to the next level."
Per this appointment, Tim will implement innovative strategies for CIENCE clients, while at the same time designing training programs for internal development of staff.
About CIENCE
CIENCE is a People-as-a-Service company, offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Through highly targeted bespoke sales research and multi-channel orchestrated outbound campaigns, CIENCE delivers scalable results for over 1,500 companies across more than 195 B2B industries.
CIENCE is a global organization, with headquarters in San Diego, CA (USA) and offices in Denver, CO (USA), San Francisco, CA (USA), Lexington, KY (USA), Kyiv, Ukraine (Europe), Manila, Philippines (Asia), and Guadalajara, Mexico (Americas). Connect with us online at cience.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
