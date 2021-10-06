SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIG Capital Advisors (CIG), a leading independent wealth management and business advisory services firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its geographic expansion to the East Coast of the U.S., initially focused on the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut tri-state region. Brian Lasher, Chief Investment Strategist at CIG, who is leading the East Coast expansion, will be based in Wilton, CT.
"This expansion, something we have been blueprinting over the past year, is designed to enable us to better meet the growing and evolving needs of our clients in the region through direct interactions," said Osman Minkara, CIG's Founder and Managing Principal. "While our focus is initially on the New York tri-state area, we are envisioning expanding our physical presence into other regions based on client needs."
Since 1997, CIG has remained dedicated to providing successful medical professionals and entrepreneurs and senior executives from other fields, with wealth management and business advisory solutions specifically designed to support their increasingly complex financial lives. CIG's non-exclusive focus on medical professionals has been especially beneficial to the unique needs of individuals, physician groups and healthcare systems.
Brian Lasher, Chief Investment Strategist at CIG, said of the expansion initiative, "We are always evaluating our business through the lens of, 'What is in the best interests of our clients', and this expansion, its scope and timing has been engineered to ensure we continue to deliver an exceptional client experience. I am excited by this opportunity for us to present our expertise, capabilities and service offerings and to be able to orchestrate the strength of our multi-disciplined Southfield-based team in-person to the tri-state area on an on-demand basis. We seek to continually innovate, and while innovation traditionally looks to 'what' is being done, we expanded our field of view to 'how' it is being done. Specifically, how we could enhance the delivery of our wealth management and business advisory services for greatest impact to the client."
Founded in 1997, CIG Capital Advisors (CIG) is a wealth management and business advisory services firm serving high-net-worth clients—enabling these individuals and families to focus on what is most important to them. CIG tailors its delivery of service based on the situation, goals and aspirations of each client it works with. CIG is headquartered in Southfield, MI. To learn more, please visit http://www.cigcapitaladvisors.com.
