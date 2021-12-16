SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIG Capital Advisors, a leading independent wealth management and business advisory services firm, is pleased to announce that Michele Hennessy has joined the firm and will serve as Head of Wealth Management. This newest addition to the growing team will further CIG's focus on delivering exceptional client benefit through its independent, objective, and transparent strategic thinking and implementations. Michele's role and responsibilities will include a focus on cultivating the wealth management team, including the acquisition of talent, deepening existing client relationships and forging new ones, and driving the continued growth of a firm that has a nearly quarter century history.
"Michele is a talented and passionate individual who holds an impressive list of credentials and has a diverse background of professional experience. We are excited to have Michele join the team and know that our clients will benefit greatly from her unique blend of expertise," said Osman Minkara, CIG's Founder and CEO. "The delivery of our capabilities and services are tailored to the unique needs of our clients for one reason: the success of our clients requires it. Michele will advance the firm's culture and guide our Wealth Management team to ensure that the high-net-worth individuals and families we are privileged to serve will be well-positioned to live their ideal lives."
Since 1997, CIG has remained dedicated to providing successful medical professionals and entrepreneurs, as well as senior executives from other fields, with wealth management and business advisory solutions specifically designed to support their increasingly complex financial lives—enabling them to focus on what is most important and "elevate their success".
"CIG is uniquely positioned to support the high-net-worth across the continuum of their professional and personal journey with our seamlessly integrated strategic offerings of wealth management and business advisory capabilities and services," said Brian Lasher, Head of Investment Strategy and Lead Advisor with CIG. "Michele will be integral to our delivery of an exceptional client experience."
Ms. Hennessy said of her decision to join the firm, "CIG is a unique place, with a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about their purpose and the impact that purpose can have on the lives of the individuals and families we serve. The CIG team puts the client first in everything they do—it is one of the things that resonated most with me throughout my interactions with them. I am looking forward to the collaboration I will share with the team and to ensuring our firm continues to earn the confidence of our clients."
About CIG Capital Advisors
Founded in 1997, CIG Capital Advisors (CIG) is a wealth management and business advisory services firm serving high-net-worth clients—enabling these individuals and families to focus on what is most important to them. CIG tailors its delivery of service based on the situation, goals and aspirations of each client it works with. The firm seeks to provide exceptional client benefit through its independent, objective, and transparent strategic thinking and implementations. CIG is headquartered in Southfield, MI. To learn more, please visit http://www.cigcapitaladvisors.com.
