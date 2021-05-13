Cimarex Energy Co. (PRNewsFoto/Cimarex Energy Co.) (PRNewsfoto/Cimarex Energy Co.)

Cimarex Energy Co. (PRNewsFoto/Cimarex Energy Co.) (PRNewsfoto/Cimarex Energy Co.)

 By Cimarex Energy Co.

DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co.'s (NYSE: XEC) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

Cimarex Energy 

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S. For more information about Cimarex, visit www.cimarex.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-energy-co-announces-quarterly-dividend-301291246.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.