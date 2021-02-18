DENVER, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share.  The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 14, 2021. 

The quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share is a 23 percent increase from the previous dividend of $0.22 per share.  The indicated annual rate is $1.08 per share.

About Cimarex Energy 

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

 

