DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after close of trading.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cimarex.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Conference Call Information

Dial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053

Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657

Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216

Cimarex Energy 

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S. For more information about Cimarex, visit www.cimarex.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-schedules-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-for-thursday-may-6-2021-301263315.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.