 By Cincinnati Financial Corporation

CINCINNATI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Wednesday, April 28, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What:          

CINF first-quarter 2021 earnings conference call





When:         

Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET





Where:        

Live over the internet.





How:           

Visit www.cinfin.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to go to the website to test your systems for compatibility prior to the time of the call.





Replay:       

A replay of the call will be available at cinfin.com/investors beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call.





Contact:     

Stephanie Johnson, 513-870-2768

About the Company: Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Also available on the company's website will be information reconciling any non–GAAP financial measures to be discussed on the conference call.

 

