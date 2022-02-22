CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Victory of Light Festival, presented by Body Mind Spirit Celebration, returns for its 30th year April 9-10 at the Sharonville Convention Center, with a lineup of more than 300 psychics, healers, and exhibitors, as well as 7 tracks of learning sessions.
As the leading national metaphysical event, Victory of Light brings together the most accomplished leaders in the holistic space for one incredible weekend. This incredible two-day festival truly has something for everyone, with topics and booths ranging from astrology, past lives, angels, spirit guides, holistic healing, aromatherapy, natural beauty, health & wellness, and much more. Attendees can choose to receive psychic readings and healing sessions one-on-one, participate in our incredible seminars featuring top psychics, metaphysical experts, and healers, or simply enjoy shopping in a fun, spirit-filled environment.
'It's a wonderful and safe place for the entire holistic community to gather, explore, and hear from the most important thought leaders from across the holistic spectrum,' says CEO Steven Strickland. 'Best of all you can enjoy the entire event for one low, inclusive price'
Featured seminars include: C.B. Bjork, acclaimed and published Psychic Medium, discusses Psychic Development; Certified Hypnotherapist Cindy Riggs leads a live Past Life Regression session; Reiki and Integrated Energy Therapy Master Mary J. Bannon leads Angelic Attunements to incorporate higher vibrations and Spiritual Realm Paranormal Investigators Founder, Ashlee St. Denis teaches the basics of Paranormal Investigating 101.
Location: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45246
Dates: April 9-10, 2022
Hours: Saturday 10am-7pm; Sunday 10am-6pm
Tickets: $15 per day, $25 for the weekend; Children 9 and under are FREE! Purchase in advance at bmse.net or onsite at the door. Seniors and military receive a $2 discount with ID!
Parking: FREE onsite!
For more information, visit bmse.net, call (541) 482-3722 or email victoryoflight@bmse.net
Media Contact
Nancy, BMSCelebration Inc, 1 541-482-3722, believe@bmse.net
SOURCE BMSCelebration Inc