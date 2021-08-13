SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circular Edge, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), enhances its investment in the Oracle user community to support customers across all ERP solutions who are adopting mobility and maximizing low-code/no-code (LC/NC) automation, which will be highlighted at Ascend 2021.
Held both virtually and in-person Aug. 15-18, 2021, Ascend brings together Oracle users to share best practices, insights and innovations to realize digital success across their ERP roadmap.
Understanding the growing need across enterprises to maintain business agility while digitizing processes and eliminating complex and redundant manual steps performed by employees, Circular Edge and AtomIQ will showcase how its LC/NC framework makes it easier to achieve this while delivering upon top-of-mind automation use cases and wishlist items, such as being able to:
- Digitize and automate manual forms
- Provide front-end integration to the back-end for multiple sources
- Have one app that includes all mobile apps for ERP and third-party applications
- Eliminate production capacity constraints using forward scheduling
- Calculate freight charges based on order information (quantity, volume, size, weight, location, date)
- Improve end user experience for CSRs, Purchasing & Quality Managers, Planners, Controllers, etc.
- Enable notifications and actions based on defined events
- Access critical ERP & other business applications from mobile devices, and more
Attendees can learn how to rapidly design, build and deploy their own scalable mobile apps, web apps and chatbots that are automatically integrated with their ERP and other third-party applications - all while simplifying user experiences across devices – by attending this educational session:
- Rapidly Build & Deploy #LowCode #NoCode Mobile Apps from Scratch: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
In addition, attendees can visit the AtomIQ kiosk and virtual exhibit throughout the week to explore 50+ available out-of-box mobile apps along with real-life customer examples and case studies across virtually unlimited use cases.
"It's becoming more and more imperative to empower business users with the technology and ability to access ERP applications and information from any device," said Nitin Lakhpat, Partner and Product Development of Circular Edge. "What AtomIQ delivers is a low-code/no-code development platform that enables organizations to deploy one universal app with a modern UI to realize unified user experiences across their ERP and beyond. We look forward to introducing the Oracle community to what's possible with Attended Automation and mobility using AtomIQ at Ascend."
To learn more, schedule a one-on-one meeting and engage with digital resources, visit https://www.atomiq.us/ascend/
In addition, Circular Edge has made available several complimentary digital resources to further illustrate how customers can equip themselves to move forward with the latest mobility and attended automation tools and technologies:
- AtomIQ Mobile Matrix (CE Digital Guide)
- For the Love of (Robotic) Process Automation! A Guide for Organizations Looking to Accelerate Their RPA Roadmap (CE Digital Guide)
- 5 Minute RPA Survey for the Oracle Cloud ERP Community (CE Survey)
About Circular Edge
Circular Edge (CE), started in 2003, is an award-winning, full-service Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Fusion Cloud Advertising & Customer Experience (CX) & cloud service and solution provider. Built from the ground up as an Oracle JD Edwards consulting company, CE employs a direct staff of 160+ functional and technical resources who bring extensive Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Cloud CX & cloud domain expertise into short- and long-term projects, managed services and staff augmentation engagements. CE's growing portfolio of packaged solutions includes AtomIQ, an low-code/no-code attended & unattended automation platform, delivering modern user experiences across desktop, mobile and tablets and pre-built out-of-box apps for any ERP platform. Learn more about CE product & service innovations including AtomIQ by visiting http://www.circularedge.com.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
