MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirtec Medical Corporation, a strategic outsourcing partner for complex medical devices including active implantable and minimally invasive devices, today announced they will expand their NovelCath manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, MN. This expansion comes six months after Cirtec acquired the company, a manufacturer of highly engineered catheter delivery systems.
The expansion increases the facility size to over 21,000 sq. ft. and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. The new facilities will become the company's Interventional Center of Excellence and will enhance the company's ability to provide complex catheter delivery devices and systems. In addition, it will allow for new capabilities in extrusion and braiding and expand competencies in laser and Nitinol processing.
The expansion of the NovelCath facility coincides with the construction of a new 85,000 sq. ft. facility nearby that will focus on active implantable device manufacturing and clean room assembly of neuromodulation leads, implantable pulse generators (IPGs) and accessories. The company's existing facility will become an all-metals component and sub-assemblies facility, focusing on machining, Swiss milling, stamping, and coil winding.
"We are excited to further expand in the Brooklyn Park area," said Brian Highley, Cirtec CEO. "The expansion at NovelCath and the capabilities we have in our Costa Rica facility increase our capabilities in the Interventional Delivery market and strengthen our ability to be an end-to-end partner in medical device design, development and manufacturing."
About Cirtec Medical
Cirtec Medical is a vertically integrated, full-service outsource partner providing end-to-end product design, development, and manufacturing of Class III and II medical devices and components. We specialize in today's most advanced product technologies including, neuromodulation, implantable drug delivery, cardiac rhythm management, ventricular assist and interventional devices and delivery systems. Cirtec has a global footprint with facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN; Chandler, AZ; El Coyol, Costa Rica; Enfield, CT; Los Gatos, CA, Lowell, MA, and Birkenfeld, Germany.
Media Contact
Susan Overby, Cirtec Medical, +1 763.235.8799, susan.overby@cirtecmed.com
SOURCE Cirtec Medical