BOSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CISCRP (Center for Information & Study on Clinical Research Participation), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process, announces AWARE for All - Northeast, a virtual event focusing on engaging diverse communities to ensure representation and inclusive clinical research for the future. The program is scheduled for Thursday, April 15th from 4:30PM to 6:00PM EDT.
The Northeast event is the first of five regional programs, each offering a user-friendly accessible webinar led by medical professionals, short informational videos to help participants better understand the process and importance of clinical research, facilitated conversations with real patients sharing their experiences with clinical trials, and a five-minute health tip break. Attendees will also have a "traditional" event booth experience in a digital format, with one-on-one conversations with company representatives, interactive informational collateral, and digital downloads by visiting the Informational Exhibit Center.
The AWARE for All events pivoted from live, in-person events to webinar-based programming with the advent of the global pandemic in 2020. While awareness of clinical research has never been higher, there is still a lack of clarity and understanding about clinical trial participation among the general public.
"The main concern has been mis-trust and mis-education. Bringing education and addressing concerns directly, helps," says AWARE for All - Northeast panelist, Christian Ramirez Martinez, Clinical Research Enrollment Manager at Columbia University Irving Medical Center's All of Us Research Program. "We're trying to integrate different levels of education and information to keep patients engaged and increase the level of public health. Community events like AWARE help bring information about clinical research and the benefits of participating in it."
"For nearly 20 years, CISCRP's mission has been to educate individuals on the positive effects clinical research has on patient outcomes, and we've found reaching out through thoughtful, community-based efforts like AWARE for All – even amid the pandemic – is where we can make the biggest impact," said Ken Getz, founder and chairman, CISCRP.
The AWARE for All -Northeast event features Dr. Carmen Guerra, Associate Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of PA who will give an overview presentation on what clinical trials are, the process and the importance of participating.
Following Dr. Guerra, a lively panel discussion will feature:
- Donna Matlach—Asthma Trial Participant
- Colleen Ziegler—Lung Cancer Trial Participant
- Christian Ramirez Martinez—Clinical Research Enrollment Manager, Columbia University/All of Us
- Cathi Thomas—Program Director of the Parkinson Disease and Movement Disorder Center at BUMC and Coordinator of APDA I&R Center
- Jamie Houde—EMD Serono
- Rodney Winley—CSL Behring
Supported by local research teams, advocacy groups, and members of the AWARE Industry Consortium (AIC), each regional AWARE for All 2021 event will focus on select medical conditions and therapeutic areas including but not limited to COVID-19, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and asthma. The timeline of events is as follows:
- AWARE for All Northeast (Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore), Thursday, April 15, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. EDT.
- AWARE for All Northwest (Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Boise, Billings), Thursday, May 20, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. MDT.
- AWARE for All Midwest (Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis), Thursday, July 22, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. CDT.
- AWARE for All Southwest (Los Angeles, Dallas/Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas), Thursday, October 21, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. MST.
- AWARE for All Southeast (Nashville, Charleston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Jacksonville), Thursday, November 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. EST.
"We want to have opportunities for everyone to have a conversation and identify with clinical research…that it's not specific to one population," says Christian Ramirez Martinez.
To learn more about AWARE for All 2021, including community registration information, visit ciscrp.org/events/aware-for-all/aware-for-all-events-2021. Organizations interested in sponsoring the series or exhibiting in the virtual informational exhibit center should contact CISCRP at awareforall@ciscrp.org or 877.633.4376.
About CISCRP
The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides free education and outreach to the general public and patient communities. Visit http://www.CISCRP.org for more information or to participate in CISCRP's educational initiatives. For additional questions about AWARE for All, contact awareforall@ciscrp.org or call 877-633-4376.
