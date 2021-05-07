HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, has been recognized by CIO Bulletin magazine for the firm's innovative use of technology. Alan Gordon, Chief Information Officer at Cisive, was named to CIO Bulletin's 5 Best CIOs to Watch in 2021 list. Every year, CIO Bulletin magazine identifies and honors the best CIOs for their innovations, strategies, and delivery of business value.
CIO Bulletin's research team draws on the views of thousands of stakeholders including investors, analysts, employees, and media professionals worldwide to compile its list. The prestigious annual list celebrates the enterprise excellence of CIOs who exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology.
"It is an honor to be recognized by CIO Bulletin for our leading-edge information technology practices," said Alan Gordon, CIO at Cisive. "This distinction serves as a testament to our continued excellence and innovation, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Despite the setbacks from the current global crisis, Cisive seized on the opportunity to innovate and pave the path to a brighter future. More than ever, Cisive remains committed to our mission to delivering the highest quality background screening solutions for employers across the globe."
Cisive's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. The company's comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding, electronic Form I-9/E-Verify, and a suite of COVID-19 compliance solutions to help employers maintain a safe workplace.
In addition to being recognized in CIO Bulletin's 5 Best CIO to Watch 2021 list, Cisive has recently been honored by HRO Today in their 2020 Baker's Dozen rankings of top Pre-Employment Screening Providers as well as being named as one of CIO Bulletin magazine's 5 Best HR Tech Solution Providers of 2020. For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.
About Cisive
Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address the complex challenges and needs of large enterprises with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fourth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.
Media Contact
Shannon Shoemaker, Cisive, 6149403301, sshoemaker@cisive.com
SOURCE Cisive