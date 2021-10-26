MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Net income was $22.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which is 24.0% higher than the net income for 2020's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 17.3% compared to 17.2% in the comparable period in 2020.



  • Net income was $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is 11.8% less than the net income for 2020's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 18.3% compared to 18.0% in the comparable period in 2020.



  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $49.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $3.6 million, or 7.9%, over the same period a year ago.



  • Non-performing assets decreased $2.9 million from year end and $5.4 million since September 30, 2020 and totaled $10,218,000 as of September 30, 2021. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.71%, 0.93% and 1.14% as of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



  • Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021 was 13.65% and 14.66% compared to 17.36% and 13.85% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2020.



  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021 was 16.25% and 17.53% compared to 21.11% and 16.72% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2020 (non-GAAP). (1)



  • Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021 was 1.40% and 1.49% compared to 1.75% and 1.43% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2020.

Covid 19 pandemic response and loan profile

  • During 2021, the Company participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for loans provided under the auspices of the Small Business Administration (SBA). As of September 30, 2021, 267 loans with a balance of $20.8 million remain outstanding under this program. From January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, we issued 388 loans with aggregate balances of $24.3 million. As of September 30, 2021, 26 loans that were issued under this program in 2020 remain outstanding and have a balance of $2.9 million. The loans earn interest at 1% per annum and the processing fee paid by the SBA will be accreted into income over the life of the loans. The SBA has issued guidance for forgiveness with a streamlined approach for loans of $150,000 or less. Of the PPP loans outstanding, 226 loans, or 84.6% of the remaining PPP loans, had an original balance less than $150,000. The outstanding balance for these 226 loans as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $7.1 million.



  • Under our COVID loan modification program, during 2021 we provided relief to 19 customers with outstanding balances of $26.7 million, which includes residential, commercial and agricultural customers. As of September 30, 2021, all loans had returned to their original terms that were modified under this program.



  • The Company tracks industry concentrations to identify risks that could lead to additional credit exposure. As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, the Company has determined that Hotels/Motels, restaurants, and amusement/theme parks represent a higher level of credit risk. At September 30, 2021, the Company had limited loan concentrations to these industries as follows:
    • Hotels/Motels - $73.3 million or 5.1% of outstanding loans
    • Restaurants - $25.3 million or 1.8% of outstanding loans
    • Amusement/Theme parks - $9.4 million, or 0.7% of outstanding loans

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to 2020

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $22,174,000 which compares to net income of $17,876,000 for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of $4,298,000 or 24.0%. Basic earnings per share of $5.62 for the first nine months of 2021 compares to $4.69 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 14.66% and 13.85%, while annualized return on assets was 1.49% and 1.43%, respectively.



  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $49,243,000 compared to $45,646,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, resulting in an increase of $3,597,000, or 7.9%. Average interest earning assets increased $312.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the assets acquired as part of the MidCoast acquisition in the second quarter of 2020 being outstanding for the entire period of 2021 and organic growth primarily in the Delaware region. Average loans increased $158.1 million while average investment securities increased $82.1 million. The yield on interest earning assets decreased 55 basis points to 3.94%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 17 basis points to 0.51%. The yield on interest earning assets in 2020 benefitted approximately $820,000, or 5 basis points from the pay-off of two purchase credit impaired loans acquired as part of The First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the Federal Reserve rate cuts made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. The tax effected net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.55% compared to 3.96% for the same period last year.



  • The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1,550,000 compared to $1,500,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $50,000. The increase in the provision is attributable to loans maturing that were acquired as part of the MidCoast acquisition, which were refinanced with the Company and are subject to the Company's allowance calculation.



  • Total non-interest income was $9,793,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which is $2,335,000 more than the non-interest income of $7,458,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which increased $1,129,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees, an increase in equity security gains of $564,000 as a result of market performance and an increase in service charge income of $372,000 as a result of waiving fees in 2020 in response to the pandemic.



  • Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $30,667,000 compared to $30,026,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $641,000. The primary driver of the increase was salary and benefit costs and occupancy costs, which increased compared to the same period in 2020 due to the additional headcount and branches acquired as part of the MidCoast acquisition.



  • The provision for income taxes increased $943,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to the same period in 2020 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $5,241,000. The effective tax rate was 17.3% and 17.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. It should be noted the earnings on bank owned life insurance are exempt from federal income tax.

Third Quarter of 2021 Compared to the Third Quarter of 2020

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $7,064,000 which compares to net income of $8,007,000 for the comparable period of 2020, a decrease of $943,000 or 11.9%. Basic earnings per share of $1.79 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compares to $2.02 for the 2020 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 13.65% and 17.36%, while annualized return on assets was 1.40% and 1.75%, respectively.



  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $16,590,000 compared to $16,470,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, resulting in an increase of $120,000. Average interest earning assets increased $202.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year as a result of the organic loan and deposit growth. Average loans increased $66.3 million while average investment securities increased $95.1 million and average interest bearing cash holdings increased $43.4 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.47% compared to 3.88% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets of 49 basis points to 3.83%.



  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $400,000, a $150,000 decrease to the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in the provision is attributable to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the local and national economy in the third quarter of 2020.



  • Total non-interest income was $2,852,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is $686,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were a decrease in the gains on loans sold of $560,000 due to a decrease in the amount of loans sold compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease in other income of $330,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers.



  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $10,400,000 compared to $9,692,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $708,000, or 7.3%. The primary driver of the increase was salary and benefit costs, which increased compared to the same period in 2020 due to the additional headcount in the Delaware region. Other expenses increased $318,000 due to computer, data and appraisal expenses.



  • The provision for income taxes decreased $181,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the same period in 2020 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $1,124,000. The effective tax rate was 18.3% and 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At September 30, 2021, total assets were $2.05 billion compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.86 billion at September 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2021 was 82.88% compared to 88.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 87.96% as of September 30, 2020.



  • Available for sale securities of $397.0 million at September 30, 2021 increased $101.9 million from December 31, 2020 and $109.2 million from September 30, 2020. The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 2.66% to 2.05% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased at a discount that were called in the first quarter of 2020 and purchases made in a lower rate environment in the second half of 2020 and all of 2021.



  • Net loans as of September 30, 2021 totaled $1.43 billion and increased $36.1 million from December 31, 2020 as a result of organic growth in the Delaware market offset by PPP forgiveness.



  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $17,334,000 at September 30, 2021 which is an increase of $1,519,000 from December 31, 2020. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,550,000 and recoveries of $118,000, offset by charge-offs of $149,000. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.20% as of September 30, 2021 and 1.13% as of December 31, 2020.



  • Deposits increased $152.1 million from December 31, 2020, to $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to customers holding more cash due to the pandemic and government stimulus funds provided to customers. Brokered CD's decreased $23.8 million. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $53.3 million due to the PPP program and additional cash holdings by customers.



  • Stockholders' equity totaled $209.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $194.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $14.7 million. The increase was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaling $22.2 million, offset by cash dividends totaling $5.5 million and net treasury stock activity of $468,000. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and derivative instruments, accumulated other comprehensive income, decreased $1.6 million from December 31, 2020.

Dividend Declared

On September 7, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.470 per share, which was paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.10% over the regular cash dividend of $0.456 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2021.  

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)  See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











As of or For The

As of or For The



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Income and Performance Ratios









Net Income 

$             7,064

$         8,007

$       22,174

$    17,876

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.40%

1.75%

1.49%

1.43%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.65%

17.36%

14.66%

13.85%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

16.25%

21.11%

17.53%

16.72%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.47%

3.88%

3.55%

3.96%

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$                1.79

$           2.02

$            5.62

$        4.69

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$                1.79

$           2.02

$            5.62

$        4.69

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$             0.470

$         0.456

$         1.391

$      1.445

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

3,949,508

3,956,997

3,945,962

3,808,264

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

3,949,603

3,956,997

3,945,969

3,810,289





















Asset quality









Allowance for loan and lease losses

$           17,334

$       15,169





Non-performing assets

$           10,218

$       15,631





Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.20%

1.11%





Non-performing assets to total loans

0.71%

1.14%





Annualized net  charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans

0.00%

0.06%

0.00%

0.02%





















Equity









Book value per share (b)

$             52.63

$         47.02





Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$             44.27

$         38.71





Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$             62.50

$         44.00





Common shares outstanding

3,952,081

3,921,408

























Other









Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

297.2

289.6





Loan to Deposit Ratio

82.88%

87.96%





Trust assets under management

$         148,360

$     137,127





Brokerage assets under management

$         273,488

$     227,134

























Balance Sheet Highlights 

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,





2021

2020

2020













Assets

$     2,047,203

$  1,891,674

$   1,858,344



Investment securities

399,262

297,120

289,534



Loans (net of unearned income)

1,442,908

1,405,281

1,365,879



Allowance for loan losses

17,334

15,815

15,169



Deposits

1,740,969

1,588,858

1,552,753



Stockholders' Equity

208,967

194,259

189,051























(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

















September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS:







Cash and due from banks:







  Noninterest-bearing

$           17,466

$       16,374

$             15,922

  Interest-bearing

84,505

52,333

59,387

Total cash and cash equivalents

101,971

68,707

75,309









Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

11,274

13,758

13,758









Equity securities

2,219

1,931

1,696









Available-for-sale securities

397,043

295,189

287,838









Loans held for sale

3,199

14,640

19,320









Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $17,334 at September 30, 2021; 







    $15,815 at December 31, 2020 and $15,169 at September 30, 2020)

1,425,574

1,389,466

1,350,710









Premises and equipment

17,201

16,948

17,720

Accrued interest receivable

5,231

5,998

6,164

Goodwill

31,376

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

30,518

32,589

32,408

Other intangibles

1,677

1,668

1,538

Other assets

19,920

19,404

20,507









TOTAL ASSETS

$     2,047,203

$  1,891,674

$        1,858,344









LIABILITIES:







Deposits:







  Noninterest-bearing

$         357,078

$     303,762

$           276,286

  Interest-bearing

1,383,891

1,285,096

1,276,467

Total deposits

1,740,969

1,588,858

1,552,753

Borrowed funds

78,200

88,838

99,602

Accrued interest payable

823

1,017

1,006

Other liabilities

18,244

18,702

15,932

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,838,236

1,697,415

1,669,293

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized







  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2021 or 2020

-

-

-

Common stock







  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and      







  September 30, 2020: issued 4,388,901 at September 30, 2021 and 4,350,342 at December 31, 2020 and  







  September 30, 2020

4,389

4,350

4,350

Additional paid-in capital

78,370

75,908

75,867

Retained earnings

140,920

126,627

121,203

Accumulated other comprehensive income

969

2,587

2,865

Treasury stock, at cost:  436,820 at September 30, 2021 and 428,492 shares 







  at December 31, 2020 and 428,934 shares at September 30, 2020

(15,681)

(15,213)

(15,234)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

208,967

194,259

189,051

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND







   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$     2,047,203

$  1,891,674

$        1,858,344

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 

September 30, 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST INCOME:









Interest and fees on loans

$     16,505

$    16,718

$     49,569

$    46,763

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

118

106

335

298

Investment securities:









    Taxable

1,074

979

2,865

3,212

    Nontaxable

561

485

1,652

1,337

    Dividends

84

98

291

275

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

18,342

18,386

54,712

51,885

INTEREST EXPENSE:









Deposits

1,422

1,635

4,545

5,279

Borrowed funds

330

281

924

960

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,752

1,916

5,469

6,239

NET INTEREST INCOME

16,590

16,470

49,243

45,646

Provision for loan losses

400

550

1,550

1,500

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER









    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

16,190

15,920

47,693

44,146

NON-INTEREST INCOME:









Service charges

1,210

1,112

3,479

3,107

Trust

182

199

674

542

Brokerage and insurance

408

352

1,190

941

Gains on loans sold

295

855

1,109

1,282

Equity security gains (losses), net

72

(33)

288

(276)

Available for sale security gains, net

162

185

212

302

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

165

180

1,643

514

Other

358

688

1,198

1,046

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,852

3,538

9,793

7,458

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:









Salaries and employee benefits

6,568

6,102

19,312

17,411

Occupancy 

728

714

2,222

1,891

Furniture and equipment

123

267

407

587

Professional fees

310

417

1,153

1,180

FDIC insurance expense

129

135

387

341

Pennsylvania shares tax

339

275

856

809

Amortization of intangibles

48

57

146

162

Merger and acquisition

-

-

-

2,179

Software expenses

336

324

1,003

817

ORE expenses

130

30

383

221

Other

1,689

1,371

4,798

4,428

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

10,400

9,692

30,667

30,026

Income before provision for income taxes

8,642

9,766

26,819

21,578

Provision for income taxes

1,578

1,759

4,645

3,702

NET INCOME

$       7,064

$      8,007

$     22,174

$    17,876











PER COMMON SHARE DATA:









Net Income - Basic

$          1.79

$        2.02

$          5.62

$        4.69

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.79

$        2.02

$          5.62

$        4.69

Cash Dividends Paid 

$       0.470

$      0.456

$       1.391

$      1.445











Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,949,508

3,956,997

3,945,962

3,808,264

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,949,603

3,956,997

3,945,969

3,810,289

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)











(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended,







Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Interest income

$  18,342

$ 18,075

$ 18,295

$ 18,411

$ 18,386

Interest expense

1,752

1,863

1,854

1,866

1,916

Net interest income

16,590

16,212

16,441

16,545

16,470

Provision for loan losses

400

500

650

900

550

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,190

15,712

15,791

15,645

15,920

Non-interest income

2,618

2,677

3,998

3,726

3,386

Investment securities gains (losses), net

234

29

237

238

152

Non-interest expenses

10,400

10,320

9,947

10,821

9,692

Income before provision for income taxes

8,642

8,098

10,079

8,788

9,766

Provision for income taxes

1,578

1,451

1,616

1,561

1,759

Net income

$    7,064

$   6,647

$   8,463

$   7,227

$   8,007

Earnings Per Share Basic

$      1.79

$     1.69

$     2.14

$     1.83

$     2.02

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$      1.79

$     1.69

$     2.14

$     1.83

$     2.02

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance (1)

 

Interest

Average

Rate

Average

Balance (1)

 

Interest

Average

Rate



(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS













Short-term investments:













Interest-bearing deposits at banks

111,392

40

0.14

67,954

14

0.08

Total short-term investments

111,392

40

0.14

67,954

14

0.08

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

12,129

78

2.55

14,143

92

2.59

Investment securities:













  Taxable

264,740

1,158

1.75

192,641

1,077

2.24

  Tax-exempt (3)

107,125

709

2.65

84,097

614

2.92

Investment securities

371,865

1,867

2.01

276,738

1,691

2.45

Loans: (2)(3)(4)













  Residential mortgage loans

203,426

2,417

4.71

209,161

2,807

5.34

  Construction loans

67,780

671

3.93

29,087

356

4.87

  Commercial Loans

745,313

8,976

4.78

652,380

8,472

5.17

  Agricultural Loans

344,365

3,728

4.29

356,164

3,971

4.44

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

49,673

437

3.49

83,671

872

4.15

  Other loans

16,678

347

8.25

30,460

401

5.24

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,427,235

16,576

4.61

1,360,923

16,879

4.93

Total interest-earning assets

1,922,621

18,561

3.83

1,719,758

18,676

4.32

Cash and due from banks

6,542





7,350





Bank premises and equipment

17,259





17,802





Other assets

71,329





90,238





Total non-interest earning assets

95,130





115,390





Total assets

2,017,751





1,835,148





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













  NOW accounts

466,981

383

0.33

406,635

211

0.21

  Savings accounts

297,470

74

0.10

247,414

96

0.15

  Money market accounts

258,872

163

0.25

218,682

215

0.39

  Certificates of deposit

336,782

802

0.94

382,551

1,113

1.16

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,360,105

1,422

0.41

1,255,282

1,635

0.52

Other borrowed funds

80,275

330

1.63

98,350

281

1.14

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,440,380

1,752

0.48

1,353,632

1,916

0.56

Demand deposits

358,716





280,457





Other liabilities

11,683





16,611





Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

370,399





297,068





Stockholders' equity

206,972





184,448





Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,017,751





1,835,148





Net interest income



16,809





16,760



Net interest spread (5)





3.35%





3.76%

Net interest income as a percentage













  of average interest-earning assets





3.47%





3.88%

Ratio of interest-earning assets













  to interest-bearing liabilities





133%





127%















(1) Averages are based on daily averages.

(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2021 and 2020. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance (1)

 

Interest

Average

Rate

Average

Balance (1)

 

Interest

Average

Rate



(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS













Short-term investments:













Interest-bearing deposits at banks

109,272

86

0.11

35,580

23

0.09

Total short-term investments

109,272

86

0.11

35,580

23

0.09

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

12,952

249

2.57

14,266

275

2.57

Investment securities:













  Taxable

238,438

3,156

1.76

185,220

3,487

2.51

  Tax-exempt (3)

103,559

2,091

2.69

74,664

1,693

3.02

Investment securities

341,997

5,247

2.05

259,884

5,180

2.66

Loans: (2)(3)(4)













  Residential mortgage loans

203,300

7,464

4.91

212,912

8,450

5.30

  Construction loans

52,409

1,602

4.09

25,715

952

4.95

  Commercial Loans

732,554

26,914

4.91

556,133

22,282

5.35

  Agricultural Loans

351,478

11,322

4.31

357,498

12,096

4.52

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

54,994

1,505

3.66

89,407

2,709

4.05

  Other loans

22,912

1,028

6.00

17,878

794

5.93

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,417,647

49,835

4.70

1,259,543

47,283

5.01

Total interest-earning assets

1,881,868

55,417

3.94

1,569,273

52,761

4.49

Cash and due from banks

6,560





7,643





Bank premises and equipment

17,212





17,152





Other assets

75,818





75,238





Total non-interest earning assets

99,590





100,033





Total assets

1,981,458





1,669,306





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













  NOW accounts

450,636

1,086

0.32

374,347

904

0.32

  Savings accounts

285,124

249

0.12

237,873

387

0.22

  Money market accounts

248,495

502

0.27

196,985

810

0.55

  Certificates of deposit

357,460

2,708

1.01

333,044

3,178

1.27

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,341,715

4,545

0.45

1,142,249

5,279

0.62

Other borrowed funds

87,200

924

1.42

92,120

960

1.39

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,428,915

5,469

0.51

1,234,369

6,239

0.68

Demand deposits

335,188





246,424





Other liabilities

15,724





16,390





Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

350,912





262,814





Stockholders' equity

201,631





172,123





Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,981,458





1,669,306





Net interest income



49,948





46,522



Net interest spread (5)





3.43%





3.81%

Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets

















3.55%





3.96%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

















132%





127%

(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2021 and 2020. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release





(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.



 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)











(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)











(In Thousands)













September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Real estate:











  Residential

$         204,853

$    202,171

$    203,273

$     201,911

$       208,084

  Commercial

657,485

641,633

605,547

596,255

535,456

  Agricultural

312,442

310,274

315,313

315,158

310,702

  Construction

68,408

63,065

42,651

35,404

28,656

Consumer

31,042

8,684

26,181

30,277

30,625

Other commercial loans

92,188

104,349

109,168

114,169

129,731

Other agricultural loans

28,562

33,720

41,378

48,779

40,790

State & political subdivision loans

47,928

51,213

60,890

63,328

81,835

Total loans

1,442,908

1,415,109

1,404,401

1,405,281

1,365,879

Less: allowance for loan losses

17,334

16,931

16,560

15,815

15,169

Net loans

$     1,425,574

$ 1,398,178

$ 1,387,841

$  1,389,466

$   1,350,710













Past due and non-performing assets























Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$             1,482

$        1,495

$        2,383

$         4,120

$           3,449













Non-accrual loans

$             8,858

$        9,082

$      10,680

$       10,732

$         11,711

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

83

49

478

525

1,194

Non-performing loans

$             8,941

$        9,131

$      11,158

$       11,257

$         12,905

OREO

1,277

1,811

1,720

1,836

2,726

Total Non-performing assets

$           10,218

$      10,942

$      12,878

$       13,093

$         15,631







































3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 

3 Months 



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In Thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Balance, beginning of period

$           16,931

$      16,560

$      15,815

$       15,169

$         14,827

Charge-offs

(7)

(138)

(4)

(276)

(237)

Recoveries

10

9

99

22

29

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

3

(129)

95

(254)

(208)

Provision for loan losses

400

500

650

900

550

Balance, end of period

$           17,334

$      16,931

$      16,560

$       15,815

$         15,169

 

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)









(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





















As of 







September 30







2021

2020





Tangible Equity









Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         208,967

$           189,051





Accumulated other comprehensive income

(969)

(2,865)





Intangible Assets

(33,053)

(32,914)





Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

174,945

153,272





Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2021 stock Dividend

3,952,081

3,959,967





Tangible Book value per share

$              44.27

$               38.71

















As of 







September 30







2021

2020





Tangible Equity per share









Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$              52.88

$               47.74





Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive income

(0.25)

(0.72)





Book value per share

52.63

47.02





Adjustments for intangible assets

(8.36)

(8.31)





Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              44.27

$               38.71



























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on Average Tangible Equity









Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         209,181

$           187,486

$              203,645

$         173,979

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive income

(2,209)

(3,038)

(2,014)

(1,856)

Average Intangible Assets

(33,038)

(32,730)

(33,021)

(29,548)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

173,934

151,718

168,610

142,575

Net Income

$              7,064

8,007

$                22,174

$           17,876

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

16.25%

21.11%

17.53%

16.72%













For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total interest income

$           18,342

$             18,386

$                54,712

$           51,885

Total interest expense

1,752

1,916

5,469

6,239

Net interest income

16,590

16,470

49,243

45,646

Tax equivalent adjustment

219

290

705

876

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$           16,809

$             16,760

$                49,948

$           46,522

 

