CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herlitz Inventory Management, leading innovator in scientific demand forecasting, replenishment, and optimization, announced that City Line Distributors has implemented HIMPACT as its new inventory management and purchasing software. City Line officially signed on with HIMPACT in November of 2021 and plans to begin running all purchase orders (PO) through the system in March.
Carl Herlitz, President and CEO of Herlitz Inventory Management shared, "We are extremely pleased to partner with the City Line team. They have a long and rich history in the northeast as a premier food distributor, and we are thrilled to play a part in their continued success."
COVID has caused major disruptions for retail, wholesale, grocery, and foodservice companies. As a top New England independent full-service food distributor, City Line experienced inventory challenges along with the rest of the industry. The company's management team recognized there was an opportunity to improve efficiency and minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions. City Line required a more accurate and powerful purchasing system that could help enhance forecasting, simplify purchasing processes, and improve inventory optimizations.
"We needed a new buying system because our previous system was inadequate," explained Robert Berkowitz, Owner of City Line Distributors. "Our research into new systems narrowed it down to three companies, including Herlitz. We ended up choosing Herlitz as our new inventory management software provider. The most important part of the decision-making process was the references they provided. Herlitz Inventory Management's client references were excellent. The competition's references raised a red flag. Plus, HIMPACT's pricing was no-nonsense compared to the other systems, which had hidden fees, and I felt the Herlitz team would be more flexible in tailoring its solutions to our needs."
The Herlitz team was originally scheduled to start buyer training with City Line in January, only two months after winning the deal. The training was postponed until February due to some unforeseen challenges related to the pandemic. The Herlitz team officially conducted training for all City Line buyers throughout the month of February and the HIMPACT system was fully operational for several weeks leading up to the training.
"Our buyer training started on February 7, and we had a good instructor from Herlitz Inventory Management named Bryan Cox," added Berkowitz. "He helped our team better understand 'buying theory,' which is critically important. Carl Herlitz, the company owner, was directly involved in the training process. It's very important for us as a customer to get this level of commitment from the top. There were a lot of hands-on opportunities throughout the training, which we really appreciated."
The HIMPACT inventory management software was ready to be used in a very short time due to its speed and ease of implementation. After the first week of implementing HIMPACT, City Line buyers were already running three vendors in parallel between HIMPACT and their old system. On whether the system was meeting expectations, Berkowitz added, "So far, everything is going well, and we are extremely satisfied with these early results."
"We have multiple wholesale grocer customers that have a foodservice division using HIMPACT very successfully. Therefore, we are delighted to have City Line as our first customer where foodservice is its primary business," added Carl Herlitz.
To learn more about Herlitz Inventory Management, visit https://herlitzim.com/ or call
(617) 871-9001.
About City Line Distributors
City Line is a third-generation family run business, now in its 93rd year. City Line is New England's largest independent broadline foodservice distributor, servicing customers in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York. City Line's state of the art distribution center serves as its warehouse and USDA processing facility. It was built in 1996 and added onto in 2004 and 2017. City Line's full product line includes fresh fish picked up daily at the Boston pier and fresh steaks and chops cut daily in its USDA facility.
About Herlitz Inventory Management
Founded in 2009, Herlitz Inventory Management (Herlitz IM) provides tightly integrated Demand Forecasting, Order Optimization, Promotion, and Forward Buying. Herlitz's innovative designs are an industry-standard; used by thousands of companies to optimize inventory.
With end-to-end visibility and new insights, HIMPACT is uniquely suited to today's marketplace, delivering optimized buying quantities, highly satisfied customers, and tighter inventory management.
