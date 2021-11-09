FOREST PARK, Ga., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Forest Park announced today that it has joined the Georgia Purchasing Group. bidnet direct's Georgia Purchasing Group helps local governments, such as the City of Forest Park, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online. The Georgia Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, any addenda and award information from 16 participating agencies from across Georgia. The City of Forest Park invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia.
The City of Forest Park joined the Georgia Purchasing Group in October 2021. There was a need for the City of Forest Park to automate the purchasing process to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process. The Georgia Purchasing Group streamlines the creation and issuance of bid requests, supplier response submission and the awarding of bids. By utilizing the Georgia Purchasing Group, the City of Forest Park can also utilize robust tools such as Online Q&A, Bid Tabulation, and the Required Acknowledgment feature. With the Georgia Purchasing Group providing a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities, local Georgia government agencies minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process.
The City of Forest Park now has access to an extensive vendor pool and utilize the automatic bid notifications to registered vendors, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Georgia Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with local government agencies can register online: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia. The City of Forest Park invites all current vendors not already registered on the Georgia Purchasing Group to do so today.
"We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Georgia Purchasing Group's features such as bid tabulation and automatic bid notifications," stated Jikeva Moore, Procurement Assistant of the City of Forest Park when asked why they joined Georgia Purchasing Group. "In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access to not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout Georgia. We invite all of our current vendors to register."
Vendor benefits include:
- Access bids, related documents, addendum and award information
- Receive targeted bids
- Receive bid deadline reminders
- Notification of term contract expiration
- Access a single point of entry for all participating agency bids
- Contact a dedicated vendor support team
Vendors may register on the Georgia Purchasing Group: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia. Vendors may also contact bidnet direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.
Other local Georgia government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Georgia Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the City of Forest Park:
Forest Park is a city in Clayton County, Georgia, United States. Originally the third stop from Atlanta on the Macon and Western Railroad, the city was incorporated in 1908. The community was named for the parklike setting of the original town site.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Georgia Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct