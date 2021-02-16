REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civic Financial Services, a residential investment property private money lender, will be hosting the Industry Insights virtual event on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 am PST called "Capital — Don't Run Out of It".
This Zoom live event will deliver insights from industry experts on how to have access to capital when (and before) it's needed. It will unpack a variety of capital options including, hard money loans, private money loans, conventional financing, warehouse lines, equity lines of credit, and consideration for selecting a capital partner.
William J. Tessar, President and CEO of CIVIC, will be leading the panel of three capital market experts who will share insights on how to diversify your capital sources and lay out the best options for selecting the right capital partners based on your business model. He will be joined by Vincent Ciardullo, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at CIVIC, Kevin Gusinow, Senior Loan Officer at PCL Financial Group, and Robert Kang, Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank.
People interested in real estate investment and learning how to have the right capital can register for the free event here.
About Civic Financial Services
Civic Financial Services is a private money lender that specializes in the financing of non-owner occupied residential investment properties. Founded in 2014, CIVIC provides mortgage brokers and real estate investors with a funding source for their real estate investment needs. Industry Insights is a live event webinar and podcast led by CIVIC's CEO and leader, William J. Tessar. More information on CIVIC can be found at https://www.civicfs.com/.
Media Contact
Civic Financial Services, Civic Financial Services, 602-770-9217, elizabeth.hillestad@civicfs.com
SOURCE Civic Financial Services