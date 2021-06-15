GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online™, an expert in facilitating mock jury trials using web-enabled tools, is a sponsor of the American Society of Trial Consultants (ASTC) annual conference, a virtual event happening on June 24-26, 2021.
Distinguished trial consultants, court administrators, judges, and academic researchers will address the changes that have impacted trials and litigation and how practices can be nurtured in the fast-changing environment brought upon by the global health crisis. Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online is proud to support the ASTC for the second year in a row.
Trials and litigation continue to occur amid the ongoing global pandemic and several judicial systems encourage these proceedings to happen online. Conducting a virtual mock jury trial requires many of the same tools, expertise, and client service support that is required in accomplishing research studies online – an expertise that Civicom has nurtured over two decades, facilitating over 35,000 telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups each year. Through Mock Jury Trials Online, Civicom enables trial consultants to transition from an in-person mock jury trial to a secure and private mock jury trial within an online platform while leveraging Civicom's innovative solutions and expertise that are committed to efficiency and success.
About Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online™
Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online™ is a customizable solution for conducting live jury trials, mock jury trials, and virtual arbitrations online using web-enabled tools. Civicom MJTO provides trial consultants, judges, lawyers, attorneys, and other legal experts with a meaningful alternative to conducting trial simulations for predicting the issues that are going to drive the actual trial verdict. Civicom's online trial platforms and services are tailored to support the specific requirements of each unique legal project.
Civicom Mock Jury Trials Online™ is powered by Civicom CyberFacility®, a secure web platform with features that include webcams, private chat for trial consultants and their clients, flexible content pods that allow for either live video or pre-recorded presentations and depositions, and the ability to link out to any survey tool of choice. CyberFacility® also includes the Civicom proprietary global audio conferencing technology platform, as well as an in-house state-of-the-art transcription system with flexible delivery timetables and rates.
The roster of services offered includes live online presentation and breakout rooms with video captioning, video recordings, video clipping and storyboarding tools, survey capabilities, transcription, closed captioning, meeting summaries, and multiple language translation.
The Civicom mock jury trial package also offers the option of ChatterBox™, an online community platform that can be used for self-paced mock trial presentations, questionnaires, and surveys. This self-paced asynchronous online platform enables trial consultants to assess potential influences on juror thinking through a discussion guide and online activities.
Civicom has been involved in Mock Jury Trials since the onset of COVID-19. The company is a proud sponsor and an active member of the American Society of Trial Consultants. Civicom was also invited to participate and take an active role in the Online Courtroom Project (OCP) in determining the specific tools and features needed to deliver courts online.
Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups worldwide. The company offers an exceptionally high quality of service and full technical support for every aspect of set up and throughout each project. Responsiveness and commitment set Civicom® apart in the industry. The company lives by its service motto: Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.
